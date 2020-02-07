The protagonist of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, Love Aaj Kal, is only one week after its launch and has managed to excite the audience with their music. The creators have released 3 songs so far and all have liked them.

Meanwhile, the star couple has been in the promotional spree and has not left stone unturned to increase the visibility of their next romantic movie.

Taimur Ali Khan in the next love Aaj Kal? Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan discuss the possibilities

Sara recently visited the recording of an episode of the Kareena Kapoor Khan What Women Want radio show, where they both had a long interesting conversation. But is it possible that Kareena and Sara sit together to talk and Taimur’s topic doesn’t appear? Reportedly, during the fun conversation, both discussed the possibility of Taimur starring in the next installment of Love Aaj Kal if everything happens in the next 10 years or so.

Interestingly, the first Love Aaj Kal released in 2009 and starring Saif Ali Khan in leadership. Now in 2020, Love Aaj Kal has his daughter Sara in the lead. In this way, the possibility of Taimur starring in Love Aaj Kal 2030 or 2031 is quite high. It’s not like that? Well, Sara and Kareena seem to have recognized it, but that’s not all. Kareena even said that Sara’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, can also be part of the next Love Aaj Kal.

What you think?

Imtiaz Ali directed Love Aaj Kal (2020) also starring Randeep Hooda and is scheduled to launch on February 14, 2020.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!