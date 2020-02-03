Taimur Ali Khan accompanies mom Kareena Kapoor Khan as her appointment for Mamu Armaan Jain’s wedding show

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the last diva of B-Town, as it never ceases to amaze us with its impressive fashion options. But more than his elegant outfits, what steals the spotlight is the presence of his son Taimur Ali Khan with her. Little Munchkin is loved by everyone and seeing him wandering around with his parents has become one of the favorite things for his fans.

Taimur accompanied Mama Kareena as her date for Armaan Jain’s wedding today. The two had a nice photo session before heading to the wedding and their photos went viral in no time. Kareena opted for a yellow sari while Taimur looked adorable in a blue ethnic suit.

Kareena used Nikasha’s yellow leheriya pitambari sari for the occasion. The sari had a golden and brown job, while the edge of the sari was defined with a pattern printed in gold. He combined it with a sleeveless blouse that was cut from the same fabric as the edge of the sari.

Speaking of his jewels, he opted for a pair of beautiful chandbalis, a ring and added a pair of bracelets to complete the look. His makeup was also quite subtle. She opted for a smoky copper eyeshadow, kohl eyes, thick eyebrows and a lot of highlighter. He added a bindi to complete his look. Kareena tied her hair in a bun and added a gajra to accentuate the look.

As for the cute munchkin, he wore a blue pathani for the pre-wedding event. He opted for white shoes and looked absolutely elegant.

The pre-wedding event of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra was attended by Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Tara Sutaria, Boney Kapoor and Suniel Shetty, as well as members of the Kapoor clan.

