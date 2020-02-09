Taika Waititi To be honest about where he should place his Oscar is frankly too related

In a viral video, Taika Waititi holds his prize under the chair in front of him at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.



“I dedicate this to all indigenous children around the world who want to do art and dance and write stories,” said Taika Waititi, who won the Oscar for the best adapted scenario for his Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit.

Waititi became the first Maori filmmaker to win an Oscar and that he had reached the 92nd Academy Awards, Waititi seemed quite confused as to where he could hold his prize.

The video was shared by social media star Andre Borges, who said: “Not knowing where to store his Oscar and then storing it under the chair in front of him is a mood.”

The short clip continued with many humorous comments, with someone who even said, “That’s me with a shaadi, holding my plate under a chair.”

Someone else said: “If you don’t know where to store the popcorn tub, you just shamelessly ate all alone in the movie theater!”

