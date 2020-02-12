Taika Waititi is rumored to be talking about directing a “Star Wars” movie

Taika Waititi spoke to the rumor and claimed that he is in the process of directing a Star Wars film.

In addition to portraying the bounty hunter, IG-11 drove on Disney Plus “The Mandalorian, Taika Waititi directed the critically acclaimed season one final of the Star Wars series. With one Star Wars project under his belt, rumors are circulating that Taika Waititi is talking to direct a film show in the franchise.

During an interview with Variety, Taika Waititi addressed the Star Wars rumors when asked where his franchise status is. Taika Waititi, however, indicated that the only discussions he had about Star Wars related to how much he likes the franchise with friends:

“I wish there was a better story, I’ll put it like that. Are there any discussions about the” Star Wars “movie? Like, yes, I discussed how cool” Star Wars “was with my friends in 1996. That’s what they go off. “

Asked that he meant that there were no official talks about his future with the Star Wars franchise, Taika Waititi commented that he would like to run a movie in the series, but added people assume he is talking just because he has seen with people involved in the saga.

“I think people see me hanging out with people, especially with” Star Wars, “and I think I have some big discussions about it. I’d like to.”

Nevertheless, Taika Waiti commented that he would be happy to direct any project, including a Star Wars film, if it made sense to him:

“If it were right. I would like to make any kind of film if it made sense and if it didn’t feel like a suicide in the career. “

Here is the official synopsis for The Mandalorian:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior appears in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the empire and before the rise of the First Order. We follow the traces of a lone shooter in the suburbs of the Milky Way far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. The Star Wars series was written by Jon Favreau, who in addition to Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson also acts as executive producer. Karen Gilchrist is also on board as a co-executive producer.

Dave Filoni will direct the first episode of The Mandalorian and additional episodes were helped by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard, Dope director Rick Famuyiwa and Jessica Jones director Deborah Chow.

The Mandalorian is now exclusively available on Disney Plus.

Source: Variety

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe