Taika Waititi Eyed to direct the upcoming Star Wars film

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is currently looking to the future Star Wars movie.

After directing one of the best episodes of The Mandalorian, Taika Waititi becomes obsessed with directing an upcoming Star Wars film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there is no word about whether it is the film that will be released in 2022, the Kevin Feige film or whether it is a completely new film. It is doubtful to be the 2022 film, because Taika Waititi has his hands full with that of 2021 Thor: Love and Thunder.

Taika Waititi recently directed the final of the Star Wars series from Disney +, The Mandalorian. Here is the official synopsis for The Mandalorian:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior appears in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the empire and before the rise of the First Order. We follow the traces of a lone shooter in the suburbs of the Milky Way far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. The Disney Plus series is written by Jon Favreau, who, in addition to Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, also acts as executive producer. Karen Gilchrist is also on board as a co-executive producer.

Dave Filoni directed the first episode of the Star Wars series and additional episodes were helped by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard, Dope director Rick Famuyiwa and Jessica Jones director Deborah Chow.

The Mandalorian is now exclusively available on Disney +.

“Titans”: “Jericho” episode photos show what Deathstroke looks like

DC Universe has released a number of brand new images from episode 208 of Titans entitled “Jericho” with a new look at Deathstroke by Esai Morales.

In this selection of eight images we get our first glimpse of the eighth episode of the second season. Along with a new take on Deathstroke, we get a glimpse into what the future offers our group of characters after the events of last week’s episode.

“Jericho” will premiere on October 25 at DC Universe. You can start the gallery with new images by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season 2:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman.

Titans season two now streams on DC Universe.

