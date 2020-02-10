Taika Waititi, director of “Jojo Rabbit”, dedicates the Oscar to indigenous children of the world

Taika Waititi was one of the first native New Zealanders to win an Oscar.

The 44-year-old Māori filmmaker was awarded the best-adapted screenplay for his National Socialist satire “Jojo Rabbit” at the 92nd Academy Awards Sunday.

He wrote, directed and played in the film.

“I dedicate this to all indigenous children around the world who want to make art and dance and write stories,” Waititi said in his acceptance speech. “We are the original storytellers, and we can make it here.”

Waititi is believed to be the first Māori filmmaker to take home the most customized script award. Hammond Peek – who is Māori – won two Oscars for sound mixing, one in 2004 for “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King” and another in 2006 for “King Kong”.

Russell Crowe, who won an Oscar for best actor for his role in “Gladiator” in 2001, is also of Māori origin.

Waititi honored its roots at the Academy Awards by signing off with the famous Māori phrase “kia ora”, which means “thank you” in this context.

“Jojo Rabbit” tells the story of a 10-year-old member of the Hitler Youth who discovers that his mother hides a Jewish girl in the family home.

The film, starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson, was nominated for six Oscars, including the best picture.

Waititi had previously been nominated for an Oscar for his 2004 short film “Two Cars, One Night”.

Correction: This story has been updated to accurately reflect Taika Waititi. She is believed to be the first Māori to win a bespoke screenwriting Oscar.