Taika Waititi Breaks Silence On ‘Star Wars’ Movie Rumors

Taika Waititi broke his silence about the rumors that he might be directing a Star Wars film for Disney and Lucas film.

Before Taika Waititi won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on Jojo Rabbit, the director sat down and spoke to rumors that he would be directing a new Star Wars film for Disney and Lucas film. The rumor that Taika Waititi is going to direct a Star Wars film has been circulating since he helped the final of The Mandalorian. But in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Taika Waititi would not confirm whether he had been approached by Lucasfilm and Disney.

At the end of the interview, Taika Waititi, as a joke, denied that he had been approached to direct a new Star Wars film, and asked what “approached” even meant. The director also said that he has seen the series and that is it. So while Taika Waititi remains silent about the rumors about a new Star Wars movie, he also did not deny that conversations have happened.

“Listen, what does” approximated “even mean? I’ve seen Star Wars, that’s about as far as it is.”

Taika Waititi recently directed the final of the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian. Here is the official summary for the Star Wars series:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior appears in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the empire and before the rise of the First Order. We follow the traces of a lone shooter in the suburbs of the Milky Way far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. The Disney Plus series is written by Jon Favreau, who, in addition to Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, also acts as executive producer. Karen Gilchrist is also on board as a co-executive producer.

Dave Filoni directed the first episode of the Star Wars series and additional episodes were helped by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard, Dope director Rick Famuyiwa and Jessica Jones director Deborah Chow.

The Mandalorian is now exclusively available on Disney Plus.

Source: ET

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe