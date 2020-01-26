Tahira Kashyap on husband Ayushmann Khurran Playing gay character in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan & The importance of love

The author of the film Tahira Kashyap, whose actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana starring Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan plays a homosexual, says the importance of being in love, regardless of gender.

“I’m proud of the movies she makes (Ayushmann) and even this one,” Tahira said of her husband’s upcoming film, adding: “I feel it’s a celebration of love and a day when we stop thinking about whether it’s a love story between boy and boy, or between girl and girl, we will develop as a nation. It’s important to be in love regardless of gender and I’m glad he made this movie. “

Tahira was in contact with the media at a greeting meeting with 100 women with breast cancer at the TATA Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. She survived zero-stage cancer and it is known that Ayushmann stood in her battle with breast cancer.

In a meeting with regards, Tahira shared her experience with cancer. She also celebrated her birthday by slicing the cake.

“Now I have makeup and I made my hair, but when I first came to TATA (hospital), I didn’t come like this.” Today, when I came here, they brought back memories of my time as a patient. I was stressed and I didn’t know what was going on. I was here to consult the doctors to decide on my treatment, but it’s not bad taste. Everyone is going through a problem in life and it was a problem in my life (cancer), but I want to have a kind memory of it. When it happened, I got a lot of support and got out of it, ”she said.

“Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” is a romantic comedy drama about homosexuality. It is the second installment in the series, launched in 2017 with the “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” program.

The new franchise star of Ayushmann Khurran with Jitendra Kumar in leading roles was written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar have created a film scheduled for release on February 21st.

