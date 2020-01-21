Tahira Abdullah and why her comments on feminism were necessary for everyone to hear them

The debates on gender have recently become the subject of discussion in the city. Although these debates take place at a different level in Western countries – which are more open to change than those in South Asia – those here could still benefit from some improvement. That said, it is still worth appreciating that women in countries like Pakistan, India and Bangladesh – where they are often ignored or unheard – finally hit the streets and make their voices heard. They are asking for their rights, which seem to have upset many men – for unknown reasons. Feminism is therefore considered a “disease” in countries like Pakistan and India, where the norm is to keep women under the feet of men – or, as they say, “Aurat tau aadmi ke jootay ke barabar hoti hai ”.

As for Pakistan, the country’s famous playwright, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has often found himself on the radar for one or the other, having something problematic in his television shows which portrays women in a bad day or not worthy of their rights. If it is not his dramas, it is his interviews that seem to make fun of the struggle of women to make their presence known. However, in a recent interview, women’s rights activist Tahira Abdullah was asked to engage in a debate with Khalil and a seasoned journalist, Owais Touheed, on gender issues. In the interview, hosted by Ehtesham Ameeruddin for Samaa TV News Beat, the host asked Khalil why he hates women to whom the writer has shared that he respects women and considers them to be a higher being than men in many ways. However, this is only his recent drama, Meray Paas Tum Ho, in which women are portrayed in a bad light and hated by the whole country. On Khalil’s comment, Tahira explained feminism to what it means in its true sense. She said, “Feminism is an ideology and a view that understands that women are also humans. That’s all. She added that the power to grant women their rights is not under the control of a man – and that instead, a woman was born into the world with her rights. Tahira also supported the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan aloud, making it clear that her rights are protected by her, which is why she does not need to “ask or demand her rights from anyone”.

If that weren’t enough to shut down all the men, especially Khalil – who has commented on female characters in the past – Tahira stressed: “We don’t need any men to tell us which women are good and which are not – this is called homicide. Khalil then jumped up and commented, “I don’t understand why women get angry every time a man is mentioned. You mentioned that men and women have the same rights, but I don’t believe so. I believe that two different beings can only have the same set of rights, the same things are available to them – which is not the case for men and women. Because when women come out of the house with signs fighting for their rights, they demand a share of men’s rights – and those will never be given to you. Now, as the debate continues without reaching a final conclusion – as expected, social media has gone wild against Tahira who ultimately criticized Khalil’s comments on feminism and women.

When looking at it from a broader perspective, Tahira presented the best arguments – not only the best, but also the most precise. In fact, women are born with their rights – whether these rights are mentioned in the country’s constitution or in a religion, it is something given to them as human beings. Even if the rights of a country do not grant certain rights to its women, there are rights granted to them according to their religion – and even if many can assert that these rights are not always balanced, it ultimately comes down to the way they are perceived. Now, this perception which is then accepted by a larger number of people is also created by men, which implies that even if women have rights, it is often men who seem to be threatened by them. For example, a woman has been given the right to work in whatever field she wants, but stakeholders in some companies are creating policies that prevent women from joining the company and working alongside them – taking them away thus their rights – and in this case, their right to equal employment opportunities.

In addition, Owais ’, who mentioned that women should not be labeled by men, was also right with his comment because more often than not, it is men who create these stencils for women to adapt to. In a society that is still far from allowing women to exercise their rights, men have limited women to stay within the confines of being either a mother, sister, wife or daughter – which implies that they have no identity, which is the root of the problems – again, depriving women of the rights with which they are born. So when women rush to the streets to claim their rights and claim public spaces, they are not asking for those of men – but the demonstration and the marches emphasize that they actually have all of these rights but are not allowed to practice because of the patriarchal mentality that exists in many parts of the world – which sees women as inferior beings.

