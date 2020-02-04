Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul and Amrita Puri will star in the Mahesh Bhatt web series based on a major 70 actress, read DEETS

The actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul and Amrita Puri will star in the web series of Mahesh Bhatt, based on the relationship of a filmmaker with difficulties and a top actress of the 70’s era.

Vishesh Films and Jio Studios de Bhatt have joined for the project still without a title.

Speaking about the project, Mahesh Bhatt said: “A new beginning. A new place It is a new mentality. Trust the magic of a new beginning in the digital world and wanting to create something extraordinary, our first web program, a dramatic love story unfolds with these wonderful actors Amala, Tahir and Amrita and our talented director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj along with our partner Jio Estudios “.

This is not the first time that Mahesh is making a movie based on the life of a Bollywood actress. His 2006 film “Woh Lamhe …”, starring Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut, was allegedly based on the life of Parveen Babi, his battle with schizophrenia and his relationship with Mahesh Bhatt, whom he was a lover, as well as a mentor .

The filmmaker also tweeted a photograph of himself along with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul and Amrita Puri.

He captioned the image: “The magic of a new beginning! Our first web program, a dramatic love story, comes to light. Check out our wonderful cast @Amala_ams @TahirRajBhasin @_Amrita_Puri and Dir @PushpdeepBhardw @jiostudios @VisheshFilms “.

Other details related to the series are still secret.

