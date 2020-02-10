Tacha sued Okoro for blame and asks N 20 million in compensation

Well, nobody saw this coming – Tacha hit Instagram blogger Blessing Okoro with a 20 million Naira lawsuit for making false accusations against her,

Okoro’s blessing suffered the anger of Tacha after calling Big Brother Naija’s star and accusing her of sending murderers a few weeks ago to kill her.

Blessing also claimed that Tacha had no father, as she claims, but only an orphan.

Tacha is in her lawsuit demanding a withdrawal of history and compensation for subjugation under the ridiculous.

She further stated that the blogger would have legal ramifications if she did not meet the requirements.

SOURCE: www.Ghgossip.com

