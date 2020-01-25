Tacha finally reveals that all of her products that she advertised have been sold out; Express gratitude to fans

BBNaija star Natacha Akide, known in showbiz as Tacha, revealed in a recent article that she had finally sold all of her products.

For a while now, Tacha has been advertising certain products on her social media handles, but it seems that her fans have bought all of these products.

READ ALSO: “Most Nigerian films are awash with false foreign accents; It’s a national disgrace ”- Uche Maduagwu

A few days ago, she posted a few videos on her page where she was seen and heard begging her fans to buy her products and even threatened to cry if they didn’t buy them.

READ ALSO: BBNaija Star, Lolu flaunts her adorable girlfriend for her birthday; Said he always wins

To show that the goods are sold out, she posted a photo of her on Instagram wearing a shirt with the inscription “SOLD OUT”.

She captioned the photo with;

“TEAM SOLD, WE HAVE IT AGAIN !!!!”

See this post on Instagram

TEAM SOLD WE DID IT AGAIN !!!! @titanscollections @titanscollections @titanscollections

A message shared by PH CITY FIRST DAUGHTER🔱 🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@symply_tacha) January 24, 2020 at 7:54 am PST

See this post on Instagram

T H A N K YOU 🎊 • TITANS 🔱❤️ @donjazzy ❤️

A post shared by PH CITY FIRST DAUGHTER🔱 🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@symply_tacha) January 24, 2020 at 8:35 am PST

Source: www.ghgossip.com

Facebook Comments