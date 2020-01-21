The only puzzling puzzle that follows us after Telugu’s hugely entertaining release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is – what does the handsome, super-talented Tabu do as Allu Arjun’s mother play in this full-blown masala movie?

Allu is 36 for Tabu 48. And it’s not like the role is great either. Jayaram who plays Tabu’s husband has a much more important role than Tabu. She barely has a playing time of 10 to 15 minutes and a single important sequence.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkENAjfVoNI (/ integrated)

What a disappointing return to Telugu cinema after 11 years! So what drove her to do it? Sources said it was money. “Allu Arvind, the producer of the film, was impatient to have Tabu on board. They offered him more than what she usually receives in Hindi films,” the source murmurs.

However, seeing her in such a tiny role is a shock to her fans (yours really included). A close friend of Tabu in Bollywood defends his decision to be part of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. “She did it out of goodwill for the Allu family. Originally from Hyderabad, she has close ties to the Telugu film industry. Even in Hindi cinema, she played small roles in the stars of Salman Jai Ho and Bharat due to her proximity to Salman Khan and his family. Also, even if she did Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for the money, what’s wrong? Why is she supposed to survive on praise just because she’s a brilliant actress? “

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lkFyfcrvkU (/ integrated)

Whatever the reason for her reason for making this Telugu film, it remains to be seen how 2020 is going for her. In 2019, she had a success at De De Pyaar De with Ajay Devgn. But his next film Jawani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan seems to follow the same formula. Clicks does it?

.