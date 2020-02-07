The oldest Indian sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, introduced us to some memorable characters and one of them is our beloved “Babita Ji.” Like his Babita screen avatar, Munmun Dutta is also known for his real-life fashion personality.

Yesterday, the model and actress shared a photo through her official Instagram account. She looked pretty attractive in the picture. Speaking of her dress, she wore a shiny black dress that looked exceptionally good on her. She accentuated her gaze with a broad black belt. The short dress had details on the shoulders that made it look apart. As for her makeup, the actress kept it quite subtle. She opted for red lips, golden eyeshadow and wet base. She left her hair open in soft curls.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8OUQ4qBrg3/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fama The last photo of Munmun Dutta is no less than an ecstasy!

The 32-year-old actress is very popular for her role as Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and by taking a look at her last photo, we couldn’t agree more about why Jethalal falls in love with her “best friend”.

Meanwhile, last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took time with the cast members of “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, including Dilip Joshi, Gurucharan Singh and Sonalika Joshi in the capital over the weekend. It was nothing less than a moment of pride for the actors, who returned with moments that they will appreciate forever.

The “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” team was part of a large Bollywood delegation that met with Prime Minister Modi on Saturday, where the Prime Minister encouraged the film industry to make more films about Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhism.

