Taapsee Pannu casts its vote with the ‘Pannu Parivaar’; To see photos

The Delhi 2020 elections began today and actress Taapsee Pannu was one of the few early risers who voted together with her family. Taapsee shared a photo with his family and showed his inked finger on the Instagram post. She flew to Delhi with her sister Shagun Pannu from Mumbai just to cast her vote.

Taapsee flew to Delhi to cast his vote and was more than happy to be a responsible citizen. She joined her sister Shagun Pannu and her parents to vote in the Delhi 2020 elections. She posted a family photo with the title: “‘ Pannu Parivaar “voted. You have? #VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts “.

In the image, Taapsee can be seen standing in the middle while his sister and mother are on his left and his father on his right. The image got 3 likes from lakh in a short time and all his fans appreciated his responsible movement.

Previously, before the vote, Taapsee had shared a photo with his mother where he could be seen showing his fingers before they were marked. He even urged his fans in Delhi to vote while captioning his photo as: “Ready to receive ink tomorrow. A short break to make sure we vote. Could you? #Delhi Citizen. “She shared another photo with her sister saying,” We are going to vote for Puchi. “He later shared a photo of them showing the ink on his fingers and wrote:” What a creative ink! “

On the job front, Taapsee is now preparing for the release of his movie Thappad. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also features Paveil Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra, among others.

The launch of Thappad is scheduled for February 28.

