Maria Evangeline Tenorio Sarmiento finds it difficult to wade through the mud and debris to the ankles to reach her house inundated with thick mud.

Inside, the mother of two 52-year-old children finds the roof over his kitchen collapsed under the weight of the ashes.

The once blue walls are now coated with a thick layer of gray ash. Her son is on the roof, scraping the mud to keep the others from giving in.

“It was totally destroyed. I only saw him yesterday. I saw our barangay (village) and I can’t help crying, ”she told CNN from the ruined Laurel house in the Philippine province of Batangas.

The Sarmiento pigsty – a new source of income for her – has disappeared. His five pigs are dead.

“How can we rebuild our lives? How to start again? I have no more money to use as capital, ”she said.

It is a grim prospect for many Batangas and Cavite families who lost their homes and livelihoods when the Taal volcano – one of the most active in the Philippines – started to explode last Sunday, spilling ashes up ” 14 kilometers (9 miles) in the air and generate volcanic lightning.

Heavy ashes of charcoal rained over cities and towns, covering everything. Houses and trees curled under their weight. The affected areas had no electricity or fresh water.

Outside Sarmiento time, the once bustling markets are empty, the fields left unattended, the lush trees now gray and lifeless.

Many people here made a living from the rich land around the volcano, fishing in the lake or the many tourists who visit each year.

The volcano, about 60 kilometers south of the capital Manila on the island of Luzon, is like a time bomb. Volcanologists warn that a larger eruption may be coming – but no one can predict when, or if, it will explode or resettle.

Sarmiento was at the local fish market when she heard a loud thunder followed by thick smoke. His house is less than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the volcano.

“We went home and saw my children stuff all of our clothes inside our vehicle, forgetting to put them in the luggage first. We immediately went up to higher ground, ”she said, adding that they stayed with her sister in the nearby town of Santo Tomas.

Thousands like her fled their homes when Taal suddenly came back to life. Caught off guard, many sought refuge in temporary evacuation centers wearing only the clothes they were in, with little or no possessions.

Seismic activity had been recorded on the volcano since March 2019, but that morning the alert level was at one – which means that a dangerous eruption was not imminent.

“The speed of the escalation was unexpected,” said Mark Timbal, spokesperson for the National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRMC).

At 7:30 p.m. the alert was raised to four, with Philippine authorities warning that an “explosive eruption” could occur in the hours or days to come. He urged authorities to request a “total evacuation” of people in a danger zone 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) from the volcano.

An explosive eruption could be extremely deadly. Ballistic fragments of magma could be violently expelled from the volcano, pyroclastic flows – rapid currents of hot gases and volcanic matter – could swallow anything in its path, and the slope of the volcano collapsing into the surrounding lake could create a volcanic tsunami.

Residents would also be threatened by the deadly toxic gases emitted by the eruption and the mudslides caused by the mixing of ash with water vapor in the atmosphere.

Another concern was the lake that fills the caldera. Any water that crosses hot lava could immediately turn into vapor and create an explosive system.

“We just had little time to prepare. From the first eruption at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at alert level four, we barely had time, “said Francis Tolentino, senator and former mayor of Tagaytay, which overlooks the volcano and its lake.

Another larger eruption could potentially send ash – which carries microscopic shards of glass – to 100 kilometers (62 miles) or more, contaminating air and water sources in remote locations. More than 25 million people live within 100 kilometers of the volcano.

The priority was to secure nearly half a million people living in the danger zone. The towns around the shores of Lake Taal have been placed under police control and forced evacuations.

The following Saturday, more than 70,000 people sought refuge in 300 temporary evacuation centers. Many others live with relatives or friends in other provinces.

But in the days following the Taal eruption, a number of people risked their lives by refusing to leave or go home to tend to farms and livestock or to collect their belongings, even if a powerful eruption could occur at any time.

For many residents whose lives depend on fishing from the lake, a good harvest or for those who live day by day and do small jobs, stay in an evacuation center for an unknown period, while the fields spoil or that animals die, is a death sentence of its own.

When the Taal volcano erupted in 1754, it lasted six months. The deadliest eruption cost 1,335 lives in 1911 and lasted a few days.

Renz Mateo, 20, is from a small barangay by the lake in Agoncillo and said that he would sneak past the police every day to get home from a shelter because he said he didn’t there was not enough food there.

“Most of the people here went to the evacuation center. I live in a very remote area. We also need water. Whatever we get from the evacuation area, we try to maximize it. We are running out of food and water, ”he said.

As government and NGOs work to provide shelters with mats, food, water, clothing and hygiene kits, conditions are cramped and stuffy. Evacuation centers are often schools, gymnasiums or even basketball courts, and families sleep on cold hard ground or on folded cardboard boxes.

Due to the unpredictability of the volcano, no one knows how long they will have to stay there or whether there will be enough supplies to last for weeks or even months.

Mateo, who was escorted out of his neighborhood with a bag of rice on his motorcycle by the police, said he felt “lost”.

When the mud and ashes started to fall from the sky, he hurried to get his mother out of the house and they ran high into the mountains.

“We just take what is given to us. Our house has been destroyed, we have nothing, no house to return to. We were only able to recover a few personal items, ”he said.

The alert level for the volcano remained at four out of five possible on Saturday. Cracks caused by the pressure of magma moving under the ground have opened in several areas and deep cracks have been observed digging the roads.

Tremors are also in progress. Some 666 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded since Sunday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS.)

“All these increases in activity tell you something is going on. But none of this says exactly what will happen in what timeframe, “said Joseph Michalski, director of the division of earth and planetary sciences at the University of Hong Kong.

“It’s frustrating for people who want to evacuate or those who have to make decisions.”

At a checkpoint between the towns of Laurel and Agoncillo, a Batangas police officer whose team was cleaning up thick mud from a road said he was sympathetic to those who returned home. Accused of having carried out the evacuation order, he was torn apart.

“We are really in a difficult situation because we are mandated by law to implement everything that our superiors have told us, but we cannot help and sympathize also with these people because they are the victims of this eruption. They are worried about their livelihoods and are getting whatever is left of their property, “said Senior Police Chief Sergeant Mar Carabeo.

The whole town of Agoncillo, on the shores of Lake Taal, is a no man’s land due to the expanse of mud and ash. it clings to clothes and hair and the smell of sulfur lingers in the air.

The haunting images of those who returned to the island of Taal Volcano show a desolate landscape of destroyed houses and broken trees covered with a thick layer of thick ash. Bodies of half-buried horses and cows that could not escape the island lay in black mud or floated in the surrounding lake.

Animals that have survived the fall of ashes are covered with soil and those that may have brought them to relative safety on boats.

PHIVOLCS has designated the entire volcanic island as a “permanent danger zone” and strongly discourages permanent establishments there.

Nevertheless, people lived on the island. Some residents living on or near the volcano, many of whom are workers or farmers, have made money by offering horseback rides to tourists. Others have built their livelihoods by cultivating the fertile soils rich in minerals that are associated with many volcanoes or by fishing for tawilis or “living sardines” found only in the province of Batangas.

The region is known for the cultivation of sweet pineapple, coffee called Kapeng barako and for a dish of thick lomi noodles cooked with garlic. The bustling international seaport of Batanagas is nearby.

Lake Taal is also a popular attraction and many surrounding towns are tourist hot spots. There are several amusement parks, seaside resorts and nautical clubs nearby. And the holiday town of Tagaytay is a popular getaway for the locals of Manila who often take boats on the lake and climb the volcano.

“Eruptions are actually relatively rare, overall,” said David Phillips, director of the School of Earth Sciences at the University of Melbourne in Australia. “Many of these landscapes are very beautiful and people want to visit them.”

“It’s beautiful but it’s also potentially deadly – it’s this fatal attraction,” he continued.

The Taal Volcano is located on the Ring of Fire – a horseshoe-shaped belt in the Pacific Ocean basin where most of the world’s active volcanoes are found. This is also where 90% of earthquakes occur when the tectonic plates push against each other, causing tremors.

The ring stretches along an arc of 25,000 miles (40,000 kilometers) from the edge of the Pacific Plate to smaller plates such as the Philippine Sea plate, to the plates Cocos and Nazca bordering the edge of the Pacific Ocean.

The lives of millions of people around the Ring of Fire can often be precarious as they live and work under the constant threat of earthquakes, volcanic eruptions or tsunamis.

On any given day, there could be around twenty volcanoes erupting at any one time, according to the Global Volcanism Program of the Smithsonian Institute. And maybe hundreds of earthquakes, according to Earthquake Track.

As one of the world’s most disaster prone regions, the Philippines experiences more than its share of earthquakes, typhoons and other natural disasters.

“We had a difficult year,” said Richard Gordon, president of the Philippine Red Cross.

A series of deadly earthquakes between October and December shook the southern Philippines, leaving 600,000 people in need. Two typhoons in December killed at least 26 people and caused millions of dollars in damage.

Even without a potential second Taal eruption – which could prove devastating to the local economy – the financial effects are already wreaking havoc.

Falling ash has damaged the region’s crops, such as corn and coffee, and continues to threaten fish stocks. In the provinces of Batangas and Cavite, 74,549,300 Philippine pesos ($ 1.5 million) have been caused to agriculture, according to the NDRRMC.

Pictures show farmers inspecting their ruined pineapple fields, which are covered with ash. Their harvest and their income for the year have been lost.

Those in the evacuation zone face an agonizing wait to see if the volcano will explode explosively, in which they will prepare for disaster, or if Taal will go back to sleep and can slowly rebuild.

“I don’t know what to do,” said Sarmiento. She hopes the government will be able to “help us rebuild our lives and this barangay”.