T.Pumpy Estates: Buy and monitor your land or building from any part of the world with one click (see details)

T.Pumpy Concept Limited, the developers of Abuja-based T.Pumpy Estates, continued to set the pace for others in the real estate industry.

It’s just like the fast-growing development company introduced digital technology to improve its operations and services.

With this, subscribers can now monitor and visualize infrastructure development in all areas from the comfort of their home or office in any part of the world.

The general manager and CEO of T.Pumpy Concept, Akintayo Adaralegbe, made the disclosure during the week.

“With a simple click on their mobile phones, tablets or computers, you can see the development of infrastructure underway in all our areas spread across the federal capital.

“With this, subscribers can monitor their land against encroachment, the level of work done on the sites as well as get an overview of the environment of all our areas.

“With this digital development, subscribers can actually visit all of our domains on their smartphones, tablets, laptops or desktops without stress or by going to the site in person,” said Mr. Adaralegbe.

Simply visit: https://tours.distincttechnologysolutions.com/tours/b0j3Z685TK to see the breathtaking photos of T. Pumpy Estates.

Adaralegbe added that the current 2020 promotion is still in progress.

He said the land is about 650 m² for a 4 or 5 bedroom duplex or penthouse or can be used for a standard 4 bedroom bungalow.

Explaining in detail the new development, he said that the market value of the land if N3m, however, the company gives a discount of 20%, which is 600,000 N and a block of 2,020, which is valued at 380,000 N .

“The total discount is N980,000 out of 3,000,000, or 2,020,000. Pay 2,020,000, the land belongs to you.

The T-Pumpy Concept team has decades of experience in the design and construction of industry-acclaimed off-site homes. Whether you are interested in a prefab house or an innovative modular design, the T-Pumpy concept team continues to provide what home buyers are looking for in their new homes as well as the quality construction they expect and deserve.

Address of T. Pumpy’s head office: No. 12, Monrovia Street, off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II district, Abuja.

Annex House 23, (F) Road, Beside RCCG Resurrection Parish, FHA Lugbe, Abuja.

Follow them on social media platforms:

Instagram: T.pumpy_estates

Facebook: Tpumpy Estates

09023333380, 09054545468, 08099177799.