T-Mobile, sprint near the finish line for wireless mega deals

John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, defended the merger with mobile phone competitor Sprint, claiming this would lead to a strong number three in the industry

T-Mobile and Sprint announced on Tuesday that they were taking the final steps to complete a merger that was reshaping the U.S. mobile industry after a federal court rejected an antitrust challenge.

The decision by US district judge Victor Marrero to refuse a challenge from New York, California and other states should allow the third and fourth largest mobile operators to complete their merger on April 1, the companies said.

The two companies said in a statement that they “are now taking the final steps to complete their merger into the new T-Mobile.”

The combined company, with more than 100 million customers, claims to be able to compete with the larger wireless competitors Verizon and AT&T.

“Today was a great win for this combination,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, who will lead the joint company before stepping down in May.

“The new T-Mobile will be … great for consumers and great for the competition.”

The states filed the lawsuit in June last year, trying to prevent what they claimed to be a $ 26 billion block that would cause “irreparable harm” and lead to higher costs that would characterize low-income consumers.

However, the judge said he was “not convinced” of the allegation that the new company would pursue anti-competitive behavior after the deal.

T-Mobile, which is controlled by Deutsche Telekom, will hold a majority stake in the new company following the merger with Sprint, which is controlled by the Japanese SoftBank.

Some analysts argue that prices for U.S. smartphone users will rise due to the merger of the third and fourth largest carriers

The debate rages over the competition

Proponents of the agreement have argued that the combination of T-Mobile and Sprint will create a strong U.S. number three provider behind Verizon and AT&T, providing the funds to invest in 5G or fifth generation networks.

Critics claimed it would leave consumers with fewer choices and higher prices.

“This result puts consumers at risk,” said John Bergmayer of the consumer activist group Public Knowledge.

“It is clearer than ever that we need increased oversight of the communications industry to protect competition and consumer rights, and to improve our antitrust laws.”

Avery Gardiner, a colleague at the Center for Democracy & Technology, said on Twitter that mergers that leave only three competitors are “almost always bad for consumers” and “almost always blocked because they” significantly reduce competition ” ,

The deal was approved by the federal authorities, pending Sprint’s sale of Boost Mobile’s prepaid division to Dish, a satellite broadcasting group, which will begin building a new national radio network.

The Sprint-T-Mobile merger could be completed in April, according to the mobile operators

Sprint’s shares rose 73 percent in the news, while T-Mobile rose 11.3 percent.

T-Mobile said the deal would give it the resources it needs to invest more in 5G and compete in-home broadband with big cable companies.

Some analysts have suggested that the final deal may be valued lower due to changing market conditions since it was announced in 2018.

Lightshed Partners’ Walter Piecyk and Joe Galone said the sprint may be worth less than the original $ 26 billion.

“We have repeatedly expressed our view that T-Mobile should renegotiate the price of the Sprint business based on the longer than expected approval process and the unexpectedly strong erosion in Sprint’s business,” said the analysts in a research report ,

US Telecommunications Agency Approves Merger of T-Mobile and Sprint

