Syrian troops are gaining more ground with rebels in the northwest

DAMASCUS – Syrian government forces conquered new areas of insurgents in their offensive on northwestern Saturday, as Turkey sent more reinforcements to the war-torn country, state media and opposition activists said.

According to the United Nations, the weeks-long government offensive has caused a humanitarian crisis with around 600,000 people fleeing their homes in Syria’s last rebel stronghold since early December.

Rebels dominate much of Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Aleppo region, where around 3 million people live – many of them displaced from other parts of Syria.

For the time being, the Syrian offensive seems to be aimed at securing a strategic highway in rebel-controlled territory, as opposed to a total campaign to reclaim the entire province, including the city of Idlib, the densely populated provincial capital.

“Our goal is to clear the highway and expel terrorists,” a Syrian commander told the state television. He referred to the M5 motorway, which connects the capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition monitor, based in Great Britain, said government troops still have to clear 30 kilometers (18 miles) of the highway before it comes under full control of the army for the first time since 2012.

Syrian state television reported on Saturday that government forces have conquered four villages in the Aleppo province near the highway. It added that Syrian troops and mining experts have cleared explosives and mines from the recently conquered city of Saraqeb, which is located at a crossroads where the M5 meets the M4 motorway and connects the Syrian coast with the east of the country.

The new impetus came when Turkey, a major opposition support, sent more reinforcements to Idlib, according to the Observatory and the Idlib-based media activist Taher al-Omar embedded with militants.

The Observatory said that a convoy consisting of 430 vehicles entered Syria since Friday evening, increasing the number of vehicles that entered Syria since last weekend to more than 1,000.

A rare collision on February 3 between Turkish troops and Syrian soldiers left behind seven Turkish soldiers and one Turkish civilian death, as well as 13 Syrian troops.

On Friday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense warned that the army would respond “even more forcefully” to any attack on Turkish observation posts in the area and added, “Our observation posts will continue to perform their duties.”

The violence has also increased tensions between Russia and Turkey, which have worked together to secure truce and political talks, despite support on opposite sides of the conflict.

Mroue reported from Beirut.

