Syrian rebels seem to use ground-to-air missiles to take down the regime’s helicopter

Syrian rebels may have used ground-to-air missiles this week to take down a government helicopter, a development that could change the balance of power in the north of the country.

Images posted online showed that a shoulder fire rocket was used on Tuesday to shoot a Mi-17 military helicopter in Idlib, amid fierce fighting between rebels and Russian government-backed forces.

A group of Syrian rebel hunters are celebrating the downing of the plane, but it is unclear who fired the rocket and the video could not be independently verified.

The Turkish army is currently in the province and it is possible that its troops have handled the weapon on behalf of rebel groups that it supports.

If confirmed, the use or delivery of the missiles to attack Syrian government aircraft would mean a further escalation in the multi-faceted war. The successful use of such weapons may hamper the ability of the Syrian government to use attack helicopters in towns and villages occupied by rebels. Indeed, in the days following the incident, some activists reported a fall in air strikes by the government in Idlib.

1/23

Members of the Syrian civil defense, also known as the White Helmets, retrieve an injured boy from the rubble of a building after a government air raid on a vegetable market in the last large opposition bastion of Idlib in Syria

AFP via Getty

2/23

The regime’s air strikes killed at least nine civilians in the bustling areas of the city of Idlib

AFP via Getty

3/23

An injured woman is waiting for treatment in an improvised hospital

AFP via Getty

4/23

Syrian civil defense, also known as the White Helmets, searching through the rubble of a building

AFP via Getty

5/23

A Syrian boy is being evacuated

AFP via Getty

6/23

AFP via Getty Images

7/23

The wreck of a car

AFP via Getty Images

8/23

A Syrian boy is crying while being evacuated

AFP via Getty Images

9/23

Rescuers are looking for survivors

EPA

10/23

AFP via Getty Images

11/23

A Syrian boy grins with pain after being wounded in the air attacks

AP

12/23

A Syrian youth is at the scene of an air raid in the regime of Ariha

AFP via Getty

13/23

Rescuers are looking for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building

EPA

14/23

AFP via Getty

15/23

Firefighters try to extinguish flames

EPA

16/23

Emergency services are looking for survivors

AP

17/23

AP

18/23

A boy injured in air strikes is being treated in a hospital

AP

19/23

Syrian white helmet civilian defense workers extinguish a burning car

Syrian civil defense White helmets via AP

20/23

A Syrian is walking on the rubble of a building

AFP via Getty

21/23

AP

22/23

AP

23/23

AP

During the nearly nine-year conflict, foreign money backers from Syrian rebel groups have attempted to limit the delivery of missiles – also known as man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) – because of concerns that they were in the hands of terror groups that they could use to land civilian aircraft. to get.

Turkey supports a number of rebel groups in Syria that are currently fighting together with the jihadist Hayyat Tahrir al-Sham, a former branch of Al Qaida, the target of American air strikes.

In the past, the US urged their allies to limit the supply of MANPADS to Syrian rebels. However, they have been used a number of times by rebel hunters. In 2018, a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 was shot using the missile system above Idlib.

The helicopter crash is in the midst of the most serious clashes between Turkish and Syrian government forces in the course of the entire conflict.

Syrian troops launched a new impetus in December to recapture the last bastion of Idlib held by rebels, forcing hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee.

In recent days, renewed pressure has put Syrian troops in direct confrontation with Turkey. Thirteen Turkish soldiers have been killed in the past ten days by shelling by the Syrian government. Turkey claimed to have killed 52 Syrian soldiers in response and the president of the country promised more reprisals if more Turkish troops were harmed.

“If there is the slightest injury to our soldiers at the observation posts or other places, I declare from here that from today we will hit regime troops everywhere, regardless of the boundaries of Idlib,” said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We will do this in every possible way, by air or over the ground, without hesitation, without allowing any blocking,” he added.

Charles Lister, director of the Middle East Institute’s Countering Terrorism & Extremism program, said the use of MANPADS could be a more muscular approach to Turkey in the direction of the current crisis in Idlib.

“It is possible, or most likely, that the MANPADS was already in the theater and not a recent gift from the Turks, but that is frankly academic. A Syrian aircraft was shot in the midst of rumors and threats,” he told The Independent .

“That in itself contributes to Turkish efforts to introduce more meaningful deterrence in an environment where it, and the opposition, have had difficulty maintaining much control or influence.”

Turkey has called on Russia in recent days to stop the Syrian government’s offensive. On Thursday, the Turkish defense minister said that his country’s army would focus on rebel groups violating a ceasefire in Idlib.

“Force will be used against those who break the cease-fire, including radicals, and every measure will be taken,” said Hulusi Akar, referring to a cease-fire on January 12 that, according to Ankara, has been violated by the armed forces from Assad.

Ankara has deployed more than 1,000 troops at its military posts in Idlib since last week.

On Wednesday, Mr Erdogan said that Ankara had given a message to the rebels who support it in the conflict to refrain from acting in an “undisciplined” manner and to give Syrian troops an excuse to strike.

The rebels are a mix of nationalist factions and Islamic militants who have had deadly rivalry but are now closing their ranks.

Ankara and Moscow face each other, but have worked together on a political solution to the war.

– With agencies

.