Syria: Five Turkish soldiers killed by Assad troops in deadly escalation of hostilities

Simmering the tension between Ankara and the Bashar al-Assad regime over the fate of Idlib province in northwestern Syria threatened to escalate on Monday after an attack on Turkish troops who left five soldiers dead and revenge on pro-Damascus troops caused.

Five Turkish soldiers were also wounded in the first attack, at an outpost in the town of Taftanaz, on the northwestern outskirts of the town of Idlib. Video posted online showed a military helicopter that transported the wounded to a state hospital in the Turkish province of Hatay, which borders on Idlib.

The confrontation came a week after Syrian troops killed eight Turks in an observation post in the northwestern province held by rebels, which has been crushed for months by the Assad regime and Russian air strikes and artillery.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Turkish units responded by “intensively firing” at Syrian targets, according to local media by describing military officials without detailed estimates. A surveillance group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, described ruthless rocket fire by Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies in regional positions.

“The attack was retaliated and avenged with immediate elimination of enemy targets,” wrote Fahrettin Altun, communications director of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Twitter. “The war criminal who ordered this insidious attack focused not only on Turkey, but on the entire international community.”

The fatal clashes between Turkish and Syrian troops come to Idlib province when Assad’s forces, supported by Russian and Iranian fire and manpower, try to consolidate their hold on the country after a nine-year civil conflict that left hundreds of thousands of dead and millions of displaced people finally leave the Damascus regime in power.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/23

Members of the Syrian civil defense, also known as the White Helmets, retrieve an injured boy from the rubble of a building after a government air raid on a vegetable market in the last large opposition bastion of Idlib in Syria

AFP via Getty

2/23

The regime’s air strikes killed at least nine civilians in the bustling areas of the city of Idlib

AFP via Getty

3/23

An injured woman is waiting for treatment in an improvised hospital

AFP via Getty

4/23

Syrian civil defense, also known as the White Helmets, searching through the rubble of a building

AFP via Getty

5/23

A Syrian boy is being evacuated

AFP via Getty

6/23

AFP via Getty Images

7/23

The wreck of a car

AFP via Getty Images

8/23

A Syrian boy is crying while being evacuated

AFP via Getty Images

9/23

Rescuers are looking for survivors

EPA

10/23

AFP via Getty Images

11/23

A Syrian boy grins with pain after being wounded in the air attacks

AP

12/23

A Syrian youth is at the scene of an air raid in the regime of Ariha

AFP via Getty

13/23

Rescuers are looking for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building

EPA

14/23

AFP via Getty

15/23

Firefighters try to extinguish flames

EPA

16/23

Emergency services are looking for survivors

AP

17/23

AP

18/23

A boy injured in air strikes is being treated in a hospital

AP

19/23

Syrian white helmet civilian defense workers extinguish a burning car

Syrian civil defense White helmets via AP

20/23

A Syrian is walking on the rubble of a building

AFP via Getty

21/23

AP

22/23

AP

23/23

AP

1/23

Members of the Syrian civil defense, also known as the White Helmets, retrieve an injured boy from the rubble of a building after a government air raid on a vegetable market in the last large opposition bastion of Idlib in Syria

AFP via Getty

2/23

The regime’s air strikes killed at least nine civilians in the bustling areas of the city of Idlib

AFP via Getty

3/23

An injured woman is waiting for treatment in an improvised hospital

AFP via Getty

4/23

Syrian civil defense, also known as the White Helmets, searching through the rubble of a building

AFP via Getty

5/23

A Syrian boy is being evacuated

AFP via Getty

6/23

AFP via Getty Images

7/23

The wreck of a car

AFP via Getty Images

8/23

A Syrian boy is crying while being evacuated

AFP via Getty Images

9/23

Rescuers are looking for survivors

EPA

10/23

AFP via Getty Images

11/23

A Syrian boy grins with pain after being wounded in the air attacks

AP

12/23

A Syrian youth is at the scene of an air raid in the regime of Ariha

AFP via Getty

13/23

Rescuers are looking for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building

EPA

14/23

AFP via Getty

15/23

Firefighters try to extinguish flames

EPA

16/23

Emergency services are looking for survivors

AP

17/23

AP

18/23

A boy injured in air strikes is being treated in a hospital

AP

19/23

Syrian white helmet civilian defense workers extinguish a burning car

Syrian civil defense White helmets via AP

20/23

A Syrian is walking on the rubble of a building

AFP via Getty

21/23

AP

22/23

AP

23/23

AP

The ruthless Syrian regime offensive, allegedly aimed at schools and hospitals, has prompted hundreds of thousands of citizens to flee their homes and move to the Turkish border.

On Sunday, helicopters from the Syrian regime dropped barrel bombs aimed at civil defense centers, clinics, a police station and a school in Atareb, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights, a control group. The United Nations said on Monday that more than 100,000 people in Idlib only fled their homes last week in the midst of a cold wave that brought temperatures below freezing, bringing the number of Syrians displaced in the province to 700,000 in 1 year is December.

“With this cold front, we have had many problems meeting people’s needs,” said Amany Qaddour, a Turkey-based regional director for Syria Relief and Development, a support group. “We have had to relocate healthcare facilities. There are really not enough medical staff to treat various conditions, because the medical workers themselves are displaced. People have virtually no protection. People are on their way and the lucky ones may have a tent or a structure. Others become only exposed to the elements. “

Turkey, Russia and Iran started a deal for northern Syria as part of the so-called Astana process that began in 2017. Turkey, which serves as the main patron of the opponents of Assad, set up a dozen observation points in Idlib for various cease-fire.

Only the best news in your inbox

People are on their way and the lucky ones may have a tent or a structure. Others are only exposed to the elements.

Amany Qaddour, Syria Aid and development

During military operations called Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch, Turkey carved out influence zones in the north and northwest of Syria, where it hopes to relieve domestic political pressure by resettling some refugees.

But from the outset, Russia has given its client Syria diplomatic and military coverage to violate repeated ceasefire aimed at protecting civilians.

Folding rebel defense in Idlib and the seizure of major highways by the regime could thwart those plans, engulfing areas with newly displaced people making them untenable and potentially destabilizing Turkey.

“The problem is that when the Russians and Turks spoke in 2017, the role of Turkey was always to negotiate the conditions for surrender of the opposition,” said Aaron Stein, director of the Middle East at Foreign Policy Research Institute, a Washington think tank. “They are smart enough to call it something else.”

With the prospect of being forced to absorb millions of Syrians escaping Idlib on top of at least 3.5 million refugees who have already settled in the country, Turkey is in a corner. Discussions with Russians in Ankara continued this weekend. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday offered Tehran’s willingness to facilitate dialogue between neighboring Turkey and Syria.

read more

But Russia has also strengthened Assad’s forces with air force and heavy military equipment, and Iran-backed militias that once limited their activities to southern and central Syria are said to have participated in the Idlib offensive.

Mr. Erdogan demanded on February 5 that Syrian troops withdraw beyond Turkish observation posts towards the end of the month, warning of a potential military offensive if not. But with Russian controlling the airspace over much of Syria, there is very little that Turkey can do without risking the Kremlin fire.

“Now that the regime is on the M5 motorway, it risks collapsing everything,” Stein said. “Where are you going to place 2 million new displaced persons? Everyone in Turkey has invaded those places and those who have taken refuge in those places will cross the border. “

.