Syracuse at Virginia Tech

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119)

Records: Syracuse 10-7, 3-3 ACC; Virginia Tech 13-4, 4-2

Last meeting: Virginia Tech won 67-63 at the Carrier Dome last week.

Syracuse Probable Starters: F Elijah Hughes (19.5 ppg), 6-10 F Bourama Sidibe (5.2 ppg), 6-10 F Marek Dolezaj (9.8 pg), G Buddy Boeheim (15.6 ppg), G Joseph Girard III (12.4 ppg).

Estimated Virginia Tech Appetizers: F Landers Nolley II (18.1 ppg), F PJ Horne (8.1 ppg), G Hunter Cattoor (7.0 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (5.6 ppg), G Tyrece Radford (9.2 ppg) ,

Remarks: Tech, who has won three games, is the sole owner of fourth place in the ACC. … Since losing to Tech on January 8, Syracuse has been on the rise again with a 63:55 win in Virginia and a 76:50 win at Boston College. … Tech was nine points behind at 12:11 before last week’s meeting. … Tech an average of 10.1 3-hand, with Syracuse an average of 9.6 3-hand. Tech was 10 out of 36 out of 3 points (27.8%) against Syracuse’s 2-3 zone defense last week. Syracuse was 6 out of 17 out of a 3-point area. … Boeheim has a league high of 62 3-pointers and shoots 41.1% from this distance, while Hughes sank 52 3-pointers and shoots 40% from this distance. … Syracuse led 33:27 at halftime, but shot only 36.7% out of the field in the second half, including 2 out of 10 from a 3-point range. … Syracuse beat Tech 34:33 in the second half, but Tech 20:19 … Jalen Cone had 19 points and five 3-point points from the bank for Tech in this game. Nolley was 1 out of 11 in the 3-point range in this game. … Hughes had 18 points last week while teammate Quincy Guerrier had 12 points from the bank. … Tech is the nation’s leader in terms of lowest revenue per game (9.6) and third nationwide in terms of both the assist turnover rate and the lowest personal fouls per game (13.1). … Tech had eleven sales of Syracuse’s nine last week. Girard is 46 out of 48 from the free throw line.