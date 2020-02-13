SWR orders double line from Ballari to Hubballi

At Gadag, a new electronic locking system with 149 lines was put into operation at 4.00 a.m. This replaces the end cabin system at Gadag. At 5:10 a.m., a new electronic lock was put into operation at the Kanginhal station. This was a small one-line patch with 3 block sections. The doubling between Hosapete and Hubballi / Hubballi bypass is now complete, which offers enormous operational advantages.

P K Kshatriya, CPM, Ramesh Kambli, GM / Projects, Madhavi John, GGM / S & T and Satish Kumar, JGM / S & T, RVNL officials were instrumental in completing this section, with no trains held. SWR officers, mainly from the Hubballi engineering, operations, signaling and telecommunications department, ensured that the doubling was carried out in good time. Hubballi Division officials optimized traffic movements during non-interlocking (NI) and simplified the test blocks, which also played an important role in early commissioning.

The doubling for the area of ​​the Ghat section in Karnataka from Tinaighat to Hosapete has now been completed, with the exception of a small section between Hubballi and Dharwad (20 km), which is expected to be completed by the end of March 2020.