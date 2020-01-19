Switch was the top-selling console in the U.S. in 2019

The Nintendo Switch has been rolling like a powerful steamroller since its launch in 2017. The hybrid system has made a name for itself in many countries around the world, but how has it developed in the largest game market in the United States? Really good, to say the least.

The NPD has recently released some numbers that break down various statistics in the industry. Since it’s the Switch only, some of its awards are the best-selling console for 2019 (in the U.S.). In the meantime, the PS4 was the best-selling hardware of the entire decade. In view of the PS4 introduced in 2013, this makes sense.

The Switch Pro Controller was also the best-selling gaming accessory for 2019 (again in the U.S.). Hardware for video games alone was $ 973 million. So the Switch makes up a significant amount of it (though it still costs less than the PS4 / Xbox One and its updated variants).

All in all, this is good news for Nintendo. It’s hard to imagine that less than five years ago, Nintendo’s future in the industry was seriously questioned. The Wii U obviously didn’t get the company anywhere, and no one expected them to really make a comeback after only 13 million units sold. The switch has now sold over 41 million units worldwide and is expected to sell close to the original Wii numbers, if not more. The upcoming PS5 and Xbox X series will prove to be the competition from a hardware standpoint, but the advance in installation and the switch’s uniqueness can protect it very well for the rest of its life cycle.

