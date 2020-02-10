Switch social sharing is still broken after a prolonged outage

The Switch is not the most functionless console when it comes to online functionality, but at least it has the ability to share screenshots and gameplay clips with Twitter and Facebook. This is a pretty handy feature that usually only takes a few seconds to execute. However, it was not functional last week.

Nintendo has acknowledged the problem on its official website for network maintenance information with this message:

As you can see in the very last line, Nintendo says the problem has persisted since February 3 and is still “ongoing.” It is unclear why this still needs to be resolved, since Nintendo is usually fairly quick to take care of maintenance work.

But for now it seems that this problem continues to limit the online functionality of the Switch. We will keep you informed when services are restored to their normal state. Nintendo has planned three maintenance sessions for 11, 12 and 13 February. While these are all intended for game server provision, the above issue may also be addressed by the time these three future sessions are completed.