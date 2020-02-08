Switch remains in stock in NA and EU despite coronavirus outbreak

The outbreak of a coronavirus strand in Wuhan, China, has now disrupted life there (and worldwide) for almost two months. Because many companies let their production take place in China, various products undergo inventory shortages and delays due to the outbreak. Nintendo of Japan recently confirmed that the stock in Japan would be low due to the virus. But what about other nations?

It appears that Western markets must remain unaffected when it comes to Switch hardware. Kotaku contacted Nintendo for a comment about global hardware shipments, and the company confirmed that it will not bother North American and European markets. Here is the explanation:



We can confirm that the production of some Nintendo products for the Japanese market has been delayed due to the impact of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak. Nintendo does not currently expect a significant impact on our wider global systems and accessories supply chain, and sales of products in North America and Europe, including pre-orders, are not affected. We want to express our concern and support for all those affected by the corona virus in this challenging time.

Nintendo has spread its production activities to other Asian countries in recent years. This is why global shipments are expected to continue as normal.

However, it is still unfortunate that those in the epicenter of this outbreak are dealing with this situation. It is good to see companies stand up for their employees and not force them to go out under such circumstances.

There is currently no cure for the virus, so maybe we can expect disruptions from China in the coming weeks.