Switch pop-up kiosks go to a few airports for a limited time

Nintendo Switch and flies are a good mix. Gamers can play in handheld mode while they are high in the air. At other times people are lucky and receive a brand new console for free. However, pop-up kiosks at airports are less guaranteed. Nintendo of America will try its luck with these demo units in the coming weeks.

Kiosks at an airport = pandemonium

From 13 February 2020 and until 29 March 2020, NoA Switch has demo units at the following locations:

Airport

Place

Date

Dulles International Airport

Washington, D.C.

Hall B near entrance / exit west, next to gate B62

February 17

29 March

Seattle – Tacoma International Airport

Seattle, WA

Hall C, next to Gate C10

February 17

29 March

O’Hare International Airport

Chicago, IL

Terminal 1, hall B, between gates B12 and B14

February 17

29 March

Dallas Love Field Airport

Dallas, TX

West Terminal, near gates 14 and 16

February 13

March 26

Please note: these kiosks are only performed for the stated dates.

After capturing the powerful boss known as the TSA, passengers can search for these pop-ups. Titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario party, and Tetris 99 will be offered. Participants can also order a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite and receive a free carrying case for their stake. A baggage handle and a $ 10 target coupon are also donated.

Although it is admirable, Nintendo is trying to offer entertainment in such a stressful environment, but I don’t think this is a good idea. Can you imagine getting an exciting Super Mario Party session with your loved ones, losing sight of time and missing your plane? A vacation is ruined and a family is irreparably broken. Is that all worth a few minutes of fun, Nintendo?!

Enthusiasts, do you live near one of the above airports? Are you going to try the Switch pop-up kiosks before you board a flight? Let us know your inclinations below.

