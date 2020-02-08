Switch may receive Frostbite motor support according to EA task list

In recent years, EA has had a fairly interesting relationship with Nintendo and the Switch. Although EA has supported the switch, it does so in an extremely light way. But the company may have bigger plans in store if this new job opening for a Frostbite-driven project is right for you.

Spotted by YouTuber ‘Doctre81’ (who has told interesting facts going under the radar in the past) is a vacancy from EA’s Motive Studio who is looking for a new recruitment who is familiar with Switch hardware. Even more interesting is that the description confirms that the new lease would work with the Frostbite engine.

Frostbite supports a number of different EA titles on modern systems, including FIFA, Madden and many others. This is not the first time EA has been on the hunt for a new Switch developer to tackle Frostbite. Doctre even reported another list similar to this one in 2018.

It is unclear how far it has gone with its apparent progress since 2018. However, since they are still trying to fulfill a different function, it seems that progress is at least stable.

The company has recently bullied a number of new announcements for Switch, although no specific plans have been highlighted. We will just have to wait and see what EA has behind the scenes, but we hope it is a better effort than what is going on with the half-baked porting task behind FIFA.