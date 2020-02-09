Switch hardware can be expanded in various ways, Furukawa says

Only a few years ago it seemed that Nintendo was no longer there. Now, the Switch has sold more than 52 million units worldwide in just three years. 5 million of those units are from the Switch Lite; a handheld version of the Switch that was launched in the second half of 2019. With the success of the platform as a whole, investors are naturally curious about what they can expect in the future. So an interesting question was asked to Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa during the Q&A session of Nintendo’s January 2020 Investor’s Briefing: basically, what does Nintendo have in store for the future of the platform to expand its growth and add it to its life cycle (such as adding another hardware variant)?

Mr. Furukawa answered this question in a fairly interesting way. He acknowledges that the Switch as a hybrid console makes the situation a bit different compared to the home systems of the past. In just a few words, he confirmed the idea that Nintendo would offer more hardware versions after the Lite and said, “I think we can consider different ways to expand in the future.” Furukawa also said that Nintendo is focusing its resources on new software to meet the growing installation base. But he ends his answer to the question by saying that the Switch life cycle “will follow a different course than our previous Nintendo home consoles.”

What is Nintendo planning?

With such a vague formulation as that, it is really difficult to even speculate what Nintendo could have in store. Furukawa seems to be at least open to the idea of ​​having another addition to the Switch hardware family. Although we know for sure that such a machine will not be released this year, the thought of it is something that Nintendo likes.

Rumors constantly swirled over a kind of Switch Pro, which could ultimately be what Furukawa suggests passively. The big question is really: will a new Switch only be a home console? Nintendo has already opened this feature by making the Lite a handheld console, unlike a smaller hybrid that matches the functionality of the flagship switch. A Pro can therefore offer a boost in power by being a wall-tethered box. Yet that would really make the entire ‘Switch’ branding a point of discussion. But still, this is Nintendo we are talking about … so anything is possible at this point.