Swedish star YouTube PewDiePie posted one last video before taking a well-earned break.

In the video, “It was real, but I’m out,” posted before his break on the video platform, PewDiePie can see drinking and announcing his departure

Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie posted his last video before the break

“I enjoy every moment,” he said.

“The truth is, I don’t want to stop, the truth is, I love making videos. I feel like I have to do it. So the last LWIAY, ”he said.

Swedish YouTuber then went through a bunch of reddit meme submissions and we have to admit that things were a bit emotional, Metro.co.uk reports.

Pouring a drink and ending with a clip: “I wanted to take this moment to have a toast … thank you for watching over the years … it’s a big thing, even if it’s not a big thing.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZXgjR9INsA [/ embed]

“I want to thank you for watching my videos; that makes me happy … Greetings. One thing I really realized is that I love making videos and I love interacting with you … but I think this year has accumulated so much that I should probably cool down for a while. Then I’ll be back with 10,000%. “

“I don’t know when I’ll be back, but I’m having a good time. Just enjoy. “

He has become the biggest star of YouTuber of all time and has won an incredible 100 million subscribers over the last ten years with his games and video videos.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!