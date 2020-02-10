SWAT deadlock with convicted criminal ends explosively in Volusia County

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A convicted felon and a famous gang member was arrested in Volusia County on Sunday after he had attacked an officer and held a stalemate with the police.

According to the authorities, Dillon Calisi, 27, a police officer from Ormond Beach, attacked a Marathon gas station, allegedly tried to take the officer’s weapon and kick the officer in the head before fleeing the scene.

Officers and delegates from multiple agencies assisted in arresting Calisi, who crashed his vehicle shortly after 2:15 am during the chase.

Calisi was armed with a gun and refused to leave his vehicle. A stalemate followed and lasted for nearly three hours, with Calisi threatening to shoot at the police, and a children’s police said he wrongly claimed he was in the vehicle.

SWAT officers responded and, although the use of a BearCat tactical vehicle, tear gas and a stab grenade, could imprison Calisi.

Bodycam and helicopter images captured officers who threw an object into Calisi’s vehicle, which, after a bright flash of light, resulted in a fire in the car, which was quickly extinguished by the police.

Image made from police helicopter images shows the moment when an explosive explodes in the vehicle of an armed suspect while SWAT officers come together. (WPLG)

Calisi was arrested and taken to the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for medical evaluation.

He is confronted with various charges from several authorities, including a battery of a law enforcement officer, resistance to arrest without violence and driving with a suspended license.

