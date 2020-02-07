Swarovski launches Dedicated Brand Store on Amazon USA

Swarovski starts February with some very exciting news. The lead glass company has officially announced its decision to collaborate and launch a brand new store with Amazon US this month. Swarovski will recommend their partnership by unveiling their Spring / Summer 2020 collection. The launch follows the success of its existing partnerships with Amazon worldwide, with brand stores that are already active in key European markets and Japan.

The partnership is part of Swarovski’s approach to ensuring that customers are always central to its business and retail strategies. With regard to their physical stores, Swarovski intends to keep them in place because they will play a fundamental role in the business, because one of their priorities is to further increase its online presence and e-commerce efforts.

“I am delighted to announce Swarovski’s partnership with Amazon Fashion – one of the world’s leading fashion destinations. This partnership is a very important moment for our brand and is starting a special year for Swarovski as we celebrate our 125th anniversary celebrating an anniversary, ”cried Robert Buchbauer, CEO of Consumer Goods Business at Swarovski.

Swarovski offers Amazon consumers a wide range of diverse products as proof of the brand’s craftsmanship, expertise and advanced techniques, as well as a seamless online experience. Amazon will in turn help Swarovski to the next level through an extensive digital footprint.

