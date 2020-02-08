Swara Bhasker mocks trolls after voting for 2020 election in Delhi

By
Mac Redmond
-
0
16
Actress Swara Bhasker, who voted in the Delhi assembly poll, made fun of trolls and went to Twitter to post a photo of her inked finger after she casted her vote.

It is not the first time that she has uploaded a picture after the elections. Previously, during the elections in Lok Sabha last year, Swara Bhasker uploaded a similar picture that mocked her: “Don’t be like Swara Bhasker. Use your finger wisely. Choose wisely!”

People referred to their masturbation scene in the film ‘Veere di Wedding’.

Anyone who knows Swara knows that she engages in a political issue every time she posts on social media. Bhasker, who voted for assembly polls in Delhi, went to Twitter to post a photo after she voted.

“My deed has been done #Delhi # DelhiElections2020 How about you ??? P.S. RW Twitter – here is another” ungli “photo you can handle this year!” she tweeted.

