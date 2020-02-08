Swara Bhasker mocks trolls after voting for 2020 election in Delhi

Actress Swara Bhasker, who voted in the Delhi assembly poll, made fun of trolls and went to Twitter to post a photo of her inked finger after she casted her vote.

It is not the first time that she has uploaded a picture after the elections. Previously, during the elections in Lok Sabha last year, Swara Bhasker uploaded a similar picture that mocked her: “Don’t be like Swara Bhasker. Use your finger wisely. Choose wisely!”

People referred to their masturbation scene in the film ‘Veere di Wedding’.

Anyone who knows Swara knows that she engages in a political issue every time she posts on social media. Bhasker, who voted for assembly polls in Delhi, went to Twitter to post a photo after she voted.

“My deed has been done #Delhi # DelhiElections2020 How about you ??? P.S. RW Twitter – here is another” ungli “photo you can handle this year!” she tweeted.