It was yesterday when news of YouTuber Gunja Kapoor sneaked out in the protest against CAA against Shaheen Bagh. She is being criticized for her movement, including actress Swara Bhasker, who condemned Gunja’s actions and called her a toxic and shameless woman.

Gunja is a political analyst and YouTuber, an admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister also follows her on Twitter. She was surprised with her hands in the mass at the protest when people observed that she was asking too many questions. It was later taken out by the Delhi police and then released from arrest.

Swara Bhasker criticizes Youtuber Gunja Kapoor for filming in Shaheen Bagh and calls his sick toxic wife

After being extracted, he took his Twitter account and wrote: “I am safe and sound. Thank you all for your prayers and support. I am overwhelmed by that. Special thanks and gratitude to @DelhiPolice आप सबके सहयोग व प्रार्थनाओं की शक्ति से बहुत बल मिला। @DelhiPolice का विशेष आभार। “

I am safe and sound. Thank you all for your prayers and support. I am overwhelmed by that. Special thanks and gratitude to @DelhiPolice

आप सबके सहयोग व प्रार्थनाओं की शक्ति से बहुत बल मिला। @DelhiPolice का विशेष आभार।

– Gunja Kapoor (@gunjakapoor) February 5, 2020

The tweet arrived in Swara, which is already upset with the establishment. The actress criticized Gunja for her movement and wrote: “What a shame, Gunja! You are safe because the women you were evil in an evil, deceitful, evil and, I can say, the incredibly tacky plan, protected you. Thank them for their patience and empathy: you are a shameless, toxic and sick woman …

What a shame, Gunja! You are safe because the women you were evil in an evil, deceitful, evil and, I can say, an incredibly tacky plan, protected you. Thank them for their patience and empathy: toxic sick, shameless woman … #ShaheenBaghProtest #GunjaKapoor https://t.co/0V2R7PBa4n

– Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 6, 2020

It was earlier this week that we saw Swara in zone zero addressing the protesters at a rally in Indore. She criticized the government for granting citizenship to Adnan Sami. The actress talked about many things and had a strong position against the CAA NRC law cured by the government.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!