Swap grizzlies for Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill for Heat

According to Shams Charania, the Memphis Grizzlies Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill traded for Dion Waiters in the Miami Heat.

This is all part of the Andre Iguodala deal that took place last night.

Here are the players involved in Grizzlies Heat trading:

Miami has agreed to trade Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder for Memphis, league sources told ESPN. No picks in the deal.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Crowder has an average of 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Hill scores an average of 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Both players are veterans with years of experience in the playoffs and will add depth to an already pretty deep heat rotation.

Trade talks between Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder regarding Danilo Gallinari are said to have stalled.

The talks continue until 3:00 p.m.