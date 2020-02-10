Swamy welcomes Rajapaksa’s “truly blue Tamil” minister from Sri Lanka

Apparently he was referring to the labor movement in Sri Lanka.

Earlier, on January 14, the office of Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa had issued a media release saying the president would raise the minimum daily wage for plantation workers to 1,000 rupees effective March 1.

Thondaman, who works for Indian plantation workers in Sri Lanka, welcomed the President’s announcement and said that it would deliver on the promises he made in the presidential election.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa previously said about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA): “CAA is the internal affair of India.”

Thondaman also supported Rajapaksa’s testimony, saying that her relationship with India is different from others. “It is your inner affair. I am convinced that the relationship we have with India is different from others. It is like the stepmother or your own child. We are your own child. You are friendly but we are a family, “he quoted India Today as saying.

Swamy accused an India Today journalist of trying to force Thondaman to criticize CAA. Swamy had previously tweeted, “It is revealing that the India Today TV correspondent met a Sri Lankan minister yesterday and tried to persuade him to criticize the CAA. The minister declined to respond that it was an internal matter. This is the patriotism of MSM. ”