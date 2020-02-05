Swachh Bharat in ruins when the citizens’ strike begins on the third day

Patna: With the strike of 25,000 urban workers across Bihar starting Wednesday’s third day on Wednesday, the entire state stinks as garbage piles are scattered across streets, streets, and residential colonies. The daily wage workers of the municipal companies and municipalities are excited about the decision of the state government to outsource the civil services.

The striking workers dumped animal carcasses in busy market areas and in the headquarters of the authorities. In Patna, where 4,500 workers went on strike, employees dumped carcasses of cows, goats, and dogs in the offices of the Patna Municipal Corporation in the Maurya Lok complex and Kankarbagh district. According to reports from Gaya, Darbhanga and Ara, the officials abstained from attending their respective offices due to the strike.

The workers also dumped garbage in the official bungalows of Suresh Sharma, Urban Development Minister on Strand Road and Mangal Pandey, Health Minister on Polo Road.

Morning hikers in Shivaji Park, SK Puri Park and Raj Banshinagar Park also avoided visiting parks because the carcasses were dumped in them. The urban development minister said Wednesday that the decision to cut the services of daily wage workers was made on the orders of the Lokayukta. He said the government would deliver civics to non-governmental organizations next month.

The Mayor of Patna, Seeta Sahu, met the minister and said the companies also supported the demands of the striking workers. She said day laborers should be employed as regular employees rather than handing over the services to the outsourcing agencies.

Chandra Prakash, president of the Striking Citizens’ Union, said the government is refusing to blame the workers who have served in the civil service for the past 15 years.