SVU killed a character and Benson needs a minute

Olivia Benson is not having a good year. Mariska Hargitay‘s Law & Order: SVU character eventually became captain, but from there it was a tough attempt. She lost her brother and in the Thursday January 30 episode she taught her ex-boyfriend Ed Tucker (Robert John Burke) retired … and died.

And then later, well, spoiler alert: he died.

After a suicide note from a party scraper, video-like rape charges and a police coverage, Benson and the team went into investigative mode. Tucker said he didn’t remember Rachel Wilson (Holly Robinson Peete), not because he covered his partner, the perpetrator, but because of the cancer. He admitted to Benson about his health after the investigation provided evidence.

“Did I ever tell you where I worked after 9/11?” he asked her. “They let me know at the Fresh Kill Landfill recovery site, looking for remains.” There, he said, he would search debris and look at personal items and human remains pass by on a constructed conveyor belt.

“That sounds like how I would imagine hell,” Benson told him.

He developed cancer in his lungs, the doctors found it before he started dating Benson. “Now it’s in my head,” he confessed. “They say there is no connection, but …” He could be treated, but he still has six months to a year to live, he revealed.

“It is what it is. Well, I will not be myself anymore,” he said. “You may have noticed that I have memory problems.”

“That’s why you didn’t remember Rachel,” Benson concluded. He said he was too embarrassed to reveal his diagnosis and real reasons for not remembering Rachel.

Tucker agreed to wear a thread and nail his partner for the attack on Rachel, and he did. And then took his own life. This was the third suicide in the episode after Rachel’s and Ralph, another police officer who gave the team information about Rachel’s case.

“I don’t want Rachel or Ralph on my conscience,” he told Benson. “Although there is still time, I have to make up for this.”

On the SVU podcast, Burke said his character knew what he was going to do at the start of the episode.

“I’m not going to bring my wife through here. As honorable as I can for myself and others,” he said. “It is clearly an existential question, but at the same time it is also the private matters that the actor seeks out for himself.”

Burke praised his time for the series, especially at Hargitay. “I have always enjoyed acting with her. She is in a hurry to act with. She is always 110 percent, constantly trying to make it better and that has been fun over the years, our relationship bow, ” he said.

Listen to the SVU podcast here. Law & Order: SVU broadcast Thursday, 22:00 on NBC.

(E! And NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)