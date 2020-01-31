Sustainable sportswear: how your gym set turns green

The fast fashion culture is confronted with a public settlement. Consumers are asking more than ever about the environmental impact of producing, producing and disposing of large quantities of clothing without regard to the planet. As a result, more people promise to buy less, buy better quality, or try to buy second hand. Reducing, reusing, recycling is fashionable again.

Although this is a valuable obligation to stock up most of your wardrobe – there is one component that is probably less likely to buy vintage; your sports equipment. Admittedly, you probably have fewer outfits for sports than daily use, but even in small numbers, they can still be the most damaging things in your wardrobe – at least when it comes to sustainability.

Traditionally, activewear is made from synthetic fabrics such as nylon, polyester and spandex. These materials can boast features that benefit your workout – such as lightweight, stretchable, or sweat-wicking – but they certainly do not benefit the environment. All three are not biodegradable and require huge amounts of energy and water to produce. Moreover, they do not last long, especially if you exercise regularly.

“People are starting to wake up and realize that we have to be more sustainable with our tailor choices, and activewear has long been one of the worst offenders,” says stylist Alex Longmore.

“It’s not just the materials either. When we wash these substances in our machines, they drop millions of small plastic particles that are so small that they run out of the washing machine, through our water waste and finally into our oceans and into our food chain. That doesn’t have to worry about the environment and the marine life that swallows this nonsensical waste, “Longmore explains.

But that could all change. Like many sectors in the clothing industry, the market for activewear is undergoing an environmentally friendly revolution.

According to the global fashion search platform Lyst, sustainable sportswear is one of the biggest trends in 2020. The search for the term itself increases by 151 percent, with interest in specific materials such as econyl, organic cotton and tencel also on the rise.

There are changes at every level of the market. Market leaders such as Adidas and Nike have launched sustainable initiatives to reduce their carbon footprint, the former revealing a line of footwear that is 100% recyclable, while the latter has started making clothing from recycled polyester and sustainable cotton.

Meanwhile, the luxury athleisure brand Lululemon has switched from paper packaging to materials certified by Forest Stewardship Council and Sweaty Betty has started selling leggings made from plastic bottles.

“These are brilliant initiatives that we continue to consider profit momentum as the sharing economy and the re-use of profit momentum in parts of consumer demography,” says Emily Gordon-Smith, director of consumer products at trend intelligence company Stylus.

“There will of course still be a desire for the new, so we will also see that clothing and activewear invest in biodesign, produce limited-run runs and couture products, using biomaterials as a way to ensure sustainable credibility and more ethical practices. “

We already see this at a few brands, notes Gordon-Smith, and points out how Stella McCartney has worked with biotech company Bolt Threads on a biodegradable biofabric tennis dress for her Adidas line.

But it is not just industrial giants that lead gym visitors to a greener future. The increasing demand for sustainable fashion has generated a wave of independent boutique activewear brands of which USP has their low CO2 footprint.

These include footwear label Allbirds, yoga mat company Manduka Mats and Girlfriend Collective, which sells a range of activewear, all made exclusively from recycled materials.

Tala, the brainchild of 22-year-old Grace Beverley, is one of the newest brands in the field of sustainable sportswear. Beverley, a graduate of Oxford University, cut her teeth in the fitness world as an influencer – she has more than a million followers on Instagram – and launched Tala in May last year.

All of the brand’s activewear is made from recycled or recycled materials, while the “core” collection is made from factory waste that would otherwise have been dumped. The clothing itself – cycling shorts, tight-fitting leggings and cropped tops with zippers – are available in earthy shades of brown or sea green and feel thicker and more robust than conventional sportswear.

“We ensure that sustainability is always central, whatever we do,” says Beverley. “If there is something that doesn’t quite suit us, we won’t make it or we will come up with a solution.”

At the Tala London pop-up in November, all shopping bags were 100 percent recyclable and all the plastic equipment used for the store was rented out.

Beverley clarifies that making sustainable sportswear is “not easy”, but that doing business is a challenge given the impact of the ongoing climate crisis.

“People are increasingly worried about their own environmental impact, so I don’t think there will be much longer time for unsustainable brands,” she adds.

“Existing brands will have to look at more sustainable and ethical production methods. If a small start-up like Tala can do it, then the larger, already established brands can. “

The British sportswear market is expected to grow by 20.9 percent in 2023 to a value of £ 6.7 billion and to outperform all other major retail sectors over the next five years. As we see that activewear is taking over, it is no longer enough to hope that our contribution to the rest of our wardrobe will decrease.

