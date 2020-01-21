Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty wishes beautiful and makes Instagram official

‘Chhichhore’ actor Sushant Singh Rajput is celebrating his 34th birthday today and his presumed girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has a sweet message for her lover.

Sushant Singh Rajput turned 34 today and in addition to all the love and wishes he received from his fans, he also received the wish of a special person. The actor made the headlines of his relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty. The cute ones are in the news since the rumors of these two meetings began to circulate. The duo were even seen spending quality time together on a trip to Paris, where they were spotted at Disneyland. There were also rumors that these two were going to hunt together in the plush areas of Bandra.

Adding fuel to the fire, Sushant previously posted a photo of her ‘Jalebi’ and now Rhea has shared some really cute photos of them. On the occasion of the 34th birthday of Sushant Singh Rajput, the rumored girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, went on Instagram to wish her beautiful and formalized it.

On Tuesday Rhea went to the photo sharing application to share photos of her with Sushant and wrote: “Happy birthday to the most beautiful” supermassive black hole “known to mankind! Shine on you, diamond crazy @sushantsinghrajput #boywithagoldenheart # reality. ”

The actor from “Drive” took the comments section to thank his girlfriend and wrote: “Thanks youuuuuuu my Rockstarrrr❤️🙏🏻🦋💫🌪💥”

.