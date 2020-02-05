Susan’s alleged N3.1b fraud: The court orders EFCC, police and DSS to arrest rapporteurs against judges, others

A federal court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, the EFCC, the Nigeria Police, the NPF, and the Department of State Service [DSS] to arrest the suppliers of a published conspiracy story that is said to be in prison Senator Gabriel Suswan is involved.

DAILY POST learned that the people named in the alleged conspiracy against Suswan are the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, the EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Jacob, and undisclosed APC stakeholders.

It was also found that the controversial publication revealed that Abang had driven with EFCC prosecutor Rotimi Jacobs to Nnamidi Azikwe International Airport 30 minutes after last Friday’s judicial process, where the duo had flown to Lagos and had a secret meeting with some APC- Stakeholders.

DAILY POST also recalls that former Governor Suswam, along with former Finance Commissioner Okolobia Okpanachi, are being prosecuted by the EFCC for alleged money laundering and redirection of N3.1 billion owned by the Benue state government.

When the court resumed the hearing today, Justice Abang ordered the anti-graft agency and security agencies to jointly investigate the report and reveal its sponsors.

Acting EFCC spokesman Tony Orilade said this in a statement in Abuja.

Orilade also said the court had ordered the Joint Committee to submit its findings to the Registrar of the Court and to send a copy to the parties within 21 days of the date.

Abang further confirmed that he considered the publication a serious issue of national interest and said, “Upon receipt, the court will issue another follow-up order on the matter.”