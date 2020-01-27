Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation

Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp gathered on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp by the Soviet army to use the survivors’ testimony to warn of signs of increasing anti-Semitism and hatred in today’s world.

In total, more than 200 survivors of the camp are expected, including many older Jews who have traveled widely from their homes in Israel, the United States, Australia, Peru, Russia, Slovenia, and elsewhere. Many lost parents and grandparents in Auschwitz or other Nazi extermination camps were accompanied today by children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren on their return journey.

Most of the 1.1 million people murdered by the Nazi German armed forces were Jews, but Poles and Russians were among those detained, and they will also attend a commemorative Monday organized by Polish President Andrzej Duda and the head of the Jewish world Congress is headed by Ronald Lauder.

The heads of state and government of the world gathered in Jerusalem last week to celebrate the anniversary, which many saw as a competitive observation. In Israel, among others, the Russian President Vladmir Putin, the US Vice President Mike Pence, the French President Emmanuel Macron and the British Prince Charles gathered.

Politics invaded the event and Duda boycotted it in protest after Putin claimed Poland played a role in triggering World War II. Duda wanted to speak before or after Putin to defend his nation’s record in the face of these false accusations, but gave no speech in Jerusalem.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to attend the event in Auschwitz in southern Poland under German occupation during the war.

The organizers of the event in Poland, the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Memorial Museum and the World Jewish Congress wanted to keep an eye on the survivors.

“This is about survivors. It’s not about politics, ”said Lauder on Sunday, gathering with several survivors in the extermination camp.

Lauder warned that leaders must do more to fight anti-Semitism, including passing new laws to combat it.

On the eve of the memorial service, survivors, many of whom relied on their children and grandchildren to get support, walked through the place where they had been brought in cattle cars and had suffered hunger, illness and near-death. They said they were there to remember, to share their story with others and to make a defiant gesture towards those who sought to destroy it.

For some it is the only burial place for their parents and grandparents, and they will say Kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead.

“I have no graves and I know that my parents were murdered and burned here. In this way, I want to pay homage to them, ”said Yvonne Engelman, a 92-year-old Australian, and three other generations that are now scattered around the world.

She remembered being brought from a ghetto in Czechoslovakia in a cattle car, her clothes taken off, shaved, and put in a gas chamber. Miraculously, the gas chamber did not work that day and survived slave labor and a death march.

A 96-year-old survivor, Jeanette Spiegel, was 20 years old when she was brought to Auschwitz, where she spent nine months. Today she lives in New York City and is afraid of increasing anti-Semitic violence in the United States.

“I think they’re scrutinizing the Jews because we’re such a small minority and it’s easy to scrutinize us,” she said, fighting back tears. “Young people should understand that nothing is certain that some terrible things can happen and they have to be very careful. And that God forbid what happened to the Jewish people should never be repeated. “

___

More articles from The Associated Press about Auschwitz can be found at https://apnews.com/Auschwitz

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.