Survivor: Winners at War Premiere send 2 players to extinction

And we are back!

Survivor: Winners at War started and it didn’t waste a second before the game started. In the first 10 minutes we were reminded of the journeys that all these winners had made earlier (and how much Survivor has changed over the years), we met the two new tribes (Sele and Dakal), and the first challenge began. It was for both reward and immunity, meaning that a tribe was on their way almost immediately to the tribal council.

Married shipwrecked Rob and Amber were placed on separate tribes and Rob’s tribe Sele was first sent to the tribe. They also received no flint or rice, and the knowledge that they had a whole day to play the game for that tribal council.

Over to Dakal, everyone bonded about their children. Amber said she had given her four children a calendar that she could use to finish the days until she was back, and Tyson said he made his children a daisy chain, with one chain link for each day. It was cute.

Meanwhile, Sele was in a panic. The first vote is always just nonsense because there is so little to base it on, and it was almost nonsense this time. Adam and Denise were almost voted because they dared to run away when they first arrived at the camp, but after literally any name was thrown away at one point and Sandra then told everyone that their name was thrown away, Rob and Parvati people to actually vote with a strategy, which makes sense.

Natalie and Jeremy had an existing friendship – as she said, “it’s not blood, but it’s pretty close to Jeremy,” – so Natalie got a surprising number of votes and was sent to the Edge of Extinction.

This season includes a new thing called fire chips, which players can use to buy things like food and blankets, and each person started with one. Natalie then had to shoot her token at someone else who was still in the game, so she clearly chose Jeremy.

When she arrived at her new home, she heard that while she was there, she could earn fire tokens and then use them to influence the game. For example, she found an immunity subsidy and was able to sell it to a player of the next losing tribe for one fire token. Dakal then lost the second challenge and Sandra got the chance to buy Natalie’s idol. She clearly gave her a token for the idol, which was handy because she was one of the names tossed around, but in the end she didn’t play it.

She didn’t have to do it either, because with some maneuvering through Yul and his unexpectedly powerful alliance of all “unrelated” players, the votes came down to Amber and Kim, with Amber reaching the boot and heading for Edge of Extinction .

She gave her fire sign to her husband and headed for Natalie.

No matter how much Amber deserved the chance to continue (and she still does when she survives extinction), she and Rob were doomed to get married from the start. Nobody would let them stay together for a very long time, especially if something as fake as a poker game could be seen as a dangerous alliance … and that’s just another reason why we’re personally happy that Edge of Extinction is back.

We will see how it goes next week.

Survivor will be broadcast on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS.