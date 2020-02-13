Survivor: Winners at War Premiere Recap Season 40, Episode 1: Generations at War

For his 40th season, “Survivor: Winners at War” has raised $ 21 million in prize money by inviting 20 former winners to come back and compete for a doubled $ 2 million prize.

That means that Sandra Diaz-Twine becomes the first triple winner, or that someone joins her as one of only two double winners in the show’s history (and the person gets an asterisk next to his name because in a season for all winners).

This is like the ultimate “All-Star” edition of “Survivor”, filled with legends from the “Survivor” era, including the time when it was one of the biggest shows on television. Don’t get us wrong, “Survivor” is still a huge success for CBS, but everyone knows the names Boston Rob, Parvati, Sandra, Ethan.

These are the players who have written the rulebook about playing this game, only to see that it continues to evolve into a colossus of a game that they visibly struggled with. One of the biggest shifts in the game is how fast it is happening now, and that was clear from the start when the newer players started to strategize from the jump.

But we absolutely cannot exclude the old-school players who have a legendary status for them, as well as a style of social gameplay that the newcomers have never seen before. This is truly everyone’s game, as proven by the two players who became the first two millionaires to be voted out of the game and sent to the Edge of Extinction.

Of course “Survivor” will bring back a spin that will keep these winners a part of this game for as long as possible. If it works in the same way that Edge worked the last time, there is a chance that this entire cast could be there the last night, as part of the jury or as part of the three finalists competing for the $ 2 million.

RING GRAB AND THROW

It was all about rings in the first two challenges of the season, which the tribes divided among themselves. And there were a few superstars who went for each of those challenges in a big way. And, perhaps it is no surprise, that those superstars were mainly among the older school players where the team was more important in the beginning.

Yul and Kim dominated the first challenge, the classic in which teams of two battle it out to drag a ring (and everyone else) to a flagpole in the shallow water.

While the Dakal tribe won that first immunity challenge, it is noteworthy that the only point Sele got from Boston was Rob, who proved that he still has everything that may have made him the most frightening man ever to play the game.

In the second immunity challenge in just as many days, Rob again proved to be crucial for his team and he literally launched his teammates above a role in the water. It was enough to bring them within combat distance of Dakal, who had a huge lead to lose it alone when Jeremy Wendell smoked in the ring throw.

PLAYER REPORT CARDS

Yul Kwon (Cook Island-2006) he had thought that one of the oldest school players would come here and play the hardest. Sophie may see Yul as a ‘nerd shield’ for her, but he shows his mastery in observing the game, the shifts, the alliances. He may prove to be a better player than last time. One guy works hard straight out of the gate, builds strong alliances and thinks ahead of everyone else so far. Quality: A +

Wendell Holland (Ghost Island-2018) is one of the newer winners, and he is already playing balls against the wall. That said, he has solidified an unexpected early alliance with Yul, Nick, and Sophie. Known for his loyalty to those with whom he works, Wendell is now in a good position to ride deep into this game because he is not seen as big as the legends around him. Class A

Parvati Shallow (fans versus favorites-2008) should not do as well as they do in this game, but it seems almost like the newer players have forgotten how dangerous the old-school players can be. Parvati had one of the best social games ever and she can be a challenging beast. Strengthening an old-school alliance with Rob, Ethan and Danni can help her to sail deep into this game; and especially if she and Rob are serious about their strategic pair. Class A

Sarah Lacina (Game Changers-2017) is in a very good place because nobody really sees her as the threat that we know she can be. She also has a good relationship with Sandra (a huge meat shield) and is in a provisional temporary alliance with Yul and the exiles, plus her already existing relationship with Tony. These are all larger perceived goals than they are, so they are beautiful now. Class A

Rob Mariano (Redemption Island-2011) was supposed to be out first, but he pulled his bizarrely effective Godfather routine on Ben and had the man spill all over the plot to get him out. Although it is great to see him play, these winners see what he is doing. Even Ben saw what he fell for, so Rob will have to play hard every minute of every day to keep the target from his back. But he is fully capable of it, and now well coordinated. Class A

Ethan Zohn (Afrida-2001) does his best to keep this new style of playing out after almost two decades, and he does quite admirable work. He is admired by everyone, but does not see it as a huge threat either. He was a powerhouse in that second challenge for his team and his old-school alliance is currently in a pretty good place. Quality: B +

Sophie Georgina Clarke (South Pacific-2011) lies very low and quiet even when she established an early alliance with Yul, Nick and Wendell. She is likely to be overlooked for a while and if this alliance is in force, she would notice that they are sliding right into the merger, or at least in the middle of the game. Quality: B +

Nick Wilson (David vs. Goliath-2018) has actually been in a reasonably good place, with an early alliance with the outcasts of the Dakal tribe (those without existing relationships). Yul, Wendell and Sophie are now a close four, with Sandra and Sarah willing to work with them to control the early game, and Nick is cleverly low in that alliance. Quality: B +

Michele Fitzgerald (Kaôh Rōng-2016) perhaps the most overlooked player in the game right now, and that’s how her season ended. But although no one is threatened by her at the moment, they are willing to talk to her like a song and a voice, which is actually a pretty good place to be early. Stay off the radar and lie low. That’s just her specialty. Grade B

Sandra Diaz-Twine (Pearl Islands-2003 & Heroes vs. Villains-2010) is still shocking in this game and is currently in a pretty respectable position. She’s going to find it hard in the middle of the game because everyone knows her playing style (and that she has already won twice), but she is in the perfect place to do what she does if these people fall for it. She has already moved the direct target away from her. Grade B

Adam Klein (Millennials vs. Gen-X-2016) made a rookie movement lost with Denise on day one. They seemed to be an alliance (they were) and they immediately painted an easy early target on them. But after surviving that first voice, they might shake it off and move on. And yet he was able to move the target from their backs to the alliance of Natalie and Jeremy, who had played together, showing that his manipulation and brain skills are still sharp. Grade B-

Danni Boatwright (Guatemala-2005) jumped straight into bed with Rob, Parvati and Ethan as the old-school players ready to show the new kids how it was done. And they prove that they are ready to play this new style of play, even if it is overwhelming and confusing from day one. She has now placed herself strategically. Grade B-

Jeremy Collins (Second Chances-2015) has his back to the wall, or at least it looks like this. It may be that the first eviction for his tribe turns out to be the best that can happen to him. Time will tell. He is an incredible physical asset and a stealth player, so he must be safe during these early rounds, because these tribes full of goals both want to win. But he has to get some allies going. Quality: C

Denise Stapley (Philippines-2012) did the most important thing she could under the circumstances; she survived her first tribal after that rookie mistake of getting lost with Adam. Other than that, however, she is not really part of all conversations with the alliance. Her alliance with Adam, however, if it stays low, may later prove to be crucial. Her overlooked can be the best for her game. Quality: C

Tyson Apostol (Blood vs. Water 2013) is in a precarious position because of the perceived “poker alliance” that does not exist. But the fact that his tribe left it intact, maybe they make it official. Anyway, he does all his charm offensive, which works as well as paints a larger target on his back. He may be in trouble early. Everyone else can get into trouble if he lasts too long. Quality: C

Tony Vlachos (Cagayan-2014) works his very best to throw off his larger-than-life persona from earlier seasons, but it seems likely that he will still be an easy early target in this game. No one is going to trust him, no matter how hard he tries. He is strategically intelligent, trying to keep larger goals than himself in the game. It says he failed right outside the gate. Quality: C-

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (One World-2012) quickly found herself in a bad place out of her fault, but she only really started fighting from the perception of a “poker alliance” to Tribal Council. Right now she has a target on her back, and although she survived, it is a three-person alliance that could cause problems in the early game if she didn’t start working on relationships. Quality: D

Ben Driebergen (Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers-2017) plays hard, and yet he fell early for Rob’s charm offensive. He must put away his fanboy hat and put on his “Survivor” hat if he wants to win this game, but we know what kind of runs he is capable of with his back to the wall. And he certainly thinks smart in the early focus on Rob. But he must be smarter about it. Quality: D-

Natalie Anderson (San Juan del Sur-2014) became the victim of the curse in the first vote, which is usually based on almost nothing. In this case, it was the fact that she and Jeremy were playing together in their season, so Adam seems to have orchestrated the target to get it from him and Denise, and it worked. Edge of Extinction keeps her hope alive but heavily dimmed. Quality: F

Amber Mariano (All-Stars-2004) was a big surprise and disappointment in this game. She just didn’t seem able to adapt to the new playing style. And with her husband also in the game, she was immediately one of the biggest goals there were. She said she had studied Rob’s playbook, but clearly not difficult enough. Quality: F

ISLAND CHATTER

“I spent 36 days with Boston Rob on ‘Island of the Idols’ and Boston Rob never told me he was playing again. So I certainly feel betrayed.” – Sandra

“It must be the best feeling in your life. I am one of the big ones right now. I see some legends here, many legends, 19 legends. It feels good, man. It’s the best feeling.” – Wendell (star truck)

“I feel like a dinosaur that has been bombed in the future. The world has changed, people have changed, ‘Survivor’ has changed and I think I have to change.” –Yul (and boy did he)

“Don’t call me queen, it will put a target on my back.” –Sandra (to Wendell)

“They all want what I already have, what my crown is.” –Sandra (the queen)

“We played without idols, no hidden immunities, no chance to return to the game.” –Ethan (trying to adjust)

“I don’t want to go to every tribal council.” – Blurring (after she had lost immunity – she went to every tribe in her season)

“Denise and Adam, they are walking away. Real rookie is moving. For winners that is unheard of.” –Jeremy

“See what happens if you have to keep going unobtrusively, like me. I can’t go anywhere.” – Tony (Idol wants to go hunting)

“So do you want to work together this season?” –To rob

“That would be a change, wouldn’t it?” – Parvati

“I don’t think we should let the new school dictate how it will go.” – Rob (against Parvati)

“He had a statue of him built on an island. Does any of us have a statue? ” –Ben (about Rob)

“See this now, without telling me, it makes me feel a little like I can’t trust you.” – Rob (working on his magic)

“I was star truck and just told him everything. I shouldn’t have done that.” – Ben

“Do you want to know how stupid this feels? You and I are probably the two biggest goals and I don’t really feel concerned, like what’s wrong what?” –To rob

“I know, neither do I. It’s crazy.” – Parvati

“Denise and I met yesterday and this is the relationship you’re worried about?” –Adam (with tribal council)

“Winning the challenge, it’s a great moment. But in the back of my mind I’m worried about my wife being on the other side. Amber has a huge target because of her.” –Rob (truth)

“I can’t go anywhere but in their warm, poky, toxic embrace.” – Tyson (going to bed with Nick and Yul)

“There are so many close relationships that are so much closer than the” poker player alliance “that met for three hours.” – Kim (with tribal council)

“If $ 2 million is at stake, I think friends or not, we are willing to do anything.” – Amber (and yet she didn’t do enough)

