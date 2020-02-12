Survivor: Winners at War Might Be the Best Season Yet

A few months ago we were wondering if we could ever love Survivor again.

Season 39 was a bit of a mess for the CBS reality component, which celebrates 20 years and 40 seasons with tonight’s premiere. A player, Kellee Kim, complained about another player, Dan Spilo, who improperly touched her, and after no more than a warning was issued, the situation snowed all season long until Dan, who had made the last six, was removed from the game for a similar incident with a crew member. No one had ever been removed from the game before, but it felt too little with four days too late.

CBS and the show made it clear that they understood that the situation had been treated incorrectly. The network announced changes to the production protocol for future seasons, and during the reunion part of the episode (which was not recorded live, as usual), Jeff Probst sat down with Kellee Kim and apologized for not doing what he and the producers should have done when she first spoke.

Clearly there is no mention of season 39 in the first two hours of season 40, as it had not been broadcast when filming began. And season 40 is a completely different situation, full of players who have been here before, who have already built up a reputation in this show, and who generally behave well. Yet it gives the feeling that Survivor is on the way to a whole new start, and perhaps better than ever.

Winners at War has 20 former winners – 10 men and 10 women – competing for two million dollars. It is the highest prize amount a reality show has ever offered, for a game played by some of the best and most loved people who have ever played it. They are newer winners, such as season 36 Wendell Holland and season 37’s Nick Wilson, play against absolute legends such as Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, which they have adored for years.

Her Rob Mariano play against his wife, Amber Mariano. Her Ethan Zohn, who won all the way back in season three and came back after the survival of cancer. They are people who played when they were 23, single and childless, leaving children and families to try it all again. They are older players who have never had to deal with an idol, now forced to take into account how many things have changed.

It’s a whole new story and it’s so nice to see.

Winners at War contains all the idols and twists and turns of more recent seasons and even brings back one of the more controversial twists and turns of recent years, but with its own twist.

Players who are voted are sent to the Edge of Extinction, where they will eventually have to fight, possibly back in the game. It’s a shameless way to make sure we don’t just lose fans’ favorites in week one, especially because everyone on that island knows who they can’t be when it’s time to vote for the winner, but it’s not exactly same as in season 38.

In the video above, Jeff Probst explains a new element that has been added to the game.

“We have 20 winners, they have one thing in common, so we wanted to give them something else in common, which is a new turn. So we are putting money into play, as any society ultimately gets money,” the host explains. “So what happens to the Survivor game when we introduce currencies? And we have a very cool way to do it, where you actually create an economy of supply and demand and the best players will adapt.”

You have to tune in to see how the money, called fire tokens, is related to Edge of Extinction, but it promises an extremely cool and very different kind of season for this show.

Click Play above for more from Jeff Probst and below to hear how things have changed for the players.

Survivor: Winners at war premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS.