Surviving shipwreck reaction at $ 2 million prize entertainment

KANSAS CITY, MO (CBS) – Twenty previous winners of ‘Survivor’ start their fight for $ 2 million, the biggest cash prize in the history of the reality show, during the special two-hour 40th season premiere of ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ on Wednesday at KCTV.
In the premiere episode, former champions battle it out in a classic ‘Survivor’ challenge to achieve their first immunity gain, while also navigating in a whole new twist with fire tokens.
These are the 20 recurring winners competing in “Survivor: Winners at War:”
- Adam Klein (28)
- Winner of “Millennials vs. Gen-X” (2016)
- Amber Mariano (40)
- Winner of “All-Stars” (2004)
- Ben Driebergen (36)
- Winner of “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” (2017)
- Danni Boatwright (43)
- Winner of “Guatemala” (2005)
- Denise Stapley (48)
- Winner of “Philippines” (2012)
- Ethan Zohn (45)
- Winner of “Africa” (2001)
- Jeremy Collins (41)
- Winner of “Second Chance” (2015)
- Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36)
- Winner of “One World” (2012)
- Michele Fitzgerald (29)
- Winner of “Kaôh Rōng” (2016)
- Natalie Anderson (33)
- Winner of “San Juan del Sur” (2014)
- Nick Wilson (28)
- Winner of “David vs. Goliath” (2018)
- Parvati Shallow (36)
- Winner of “Fans versus favorites” (2008)
- Rob Mariano (43)
- Winner of “Redemption Island” (2011)
- Sandra Diaz-Twine (44)
- Winner of “Pearl Islands” (2003) & “Heroes vs. Villains” (2010)
- Sarah Lacina (34)
- Winner of “Game Changers” (2017)
- Sophie Georgina Clarke (29)
- Winner of “South Pacific” (2011)
- Anthony ‘Tony’ Vlachos (45)
- Winner of “Cagayan” (2014)
- Tyson Apostol (39)
- Winner of “Blood vs. Water” (2013)
- Wendell Holland (35)
- Winner of “Ghost Island” (2018)
- Yul Kwon (44)
- Winner of “Cook Islands” (2006)
.