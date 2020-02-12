Surviving shipwreck reaction at $ 2 million prize entertainment

KANSAS CITY, MO (CBS) – Twenty previous winners of ‘Survivor’ start their fight for $ 2 million, the biggest cash prize in the history of the reality show, during the special two-hour 40th season premiere of ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ on Wednesday at KCTV.

In the premiere episode, former champions battle it out in a classic ‘Survivor’ challenge to achieve their first immunity gain, while also navigating in a whole new twist with fire tokens.

These are the 20 recurring winners competing in “Survivor: Winners at War:”

  • Adam Klein (28)
  • Winner of “Millennials vs. Gen-X” (2016)
  • Amber Mariano (40)
  • Winner of “All-Stars” (2004)
  • Ben Driebergen (36)
  • Winner of “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” (2017)
  • Danni Boatwright (43)
  • Winner of “Guatemala” (2005)
  • Denise Stapley (48)
  • Winner of “Philippines” (2012)
  • Ethan Zohn (45)
  • Winner of “Africa” ​​(2001)
  • Jeremy Collins (41)
  • Winner of “Second Chance” (2015)
  • Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36)
  • Winner of “One World” (2012)
  • Michele Fitzgerald (29)
  • Winner of “Kaôh Rōng” (2016)
  • Natalie Anderson (33)
  • Winner of “San Juan del Sur” (2014)
  • Nick Wilson (28)
  • Winner of “David vs. Goliath” (2018)
  • Parvati Shallow (36)
  • Winner of “Fans versus favorites” (2008)
  • Rob Mariano (43)
  • Winner of “Redemption Island” (2011)
  • Sandra Diaz-Twine (44)
  • Winner of “Pearl Islands” (2003) & “Heroes vs. Villains” (2010)
  • Sarah Lacina (34)
  • Winner of “Game Changers” (2017)
  • Sophie Georgina Clarke (29)
  • Winner of “South Pacific” (2011)
  • Anthony ‘Tony’ Vlachos (45)
  • Winner of “Cagayan” (2014)
  • Tyson Apostol (39)
  • Winner of “Blood vs. Water” (2013)
  • Wendell Holland (35)
  • Winner of “Ghost Island” (2018)
  • Yul Kwon (44)
  • Winner of “Cook Islands” (2006)

