Surviving shipwreck reaction at $ 2 million prize entertainment

KANSAS CITY, MO (CBS) – Twenty previous winners of ‘Survivor’ start their fight for $ 2 million, the biggest cash prize in the history of the reality show, during the special two-hour 40th season premiere of ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ on Wednesday at KCTV.

In the premiere episode, former champions battle it out in a classic ‘Survivor’ challenge to achieve their first immunity gain, while also navigating in a whole new twist with fire tokens.

These are the 20 recurring winners competing in “Survivor: Winners at War:”

Adam Klein (28)

Winner of “Millennials vs. Gen-X” (2016)

Amber Mariano (40)

Winner of “All-Stars” (2004)

Ben Driebergen (36)

Winner of “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” (2017)

Danni Boatwright (43)

Winner of “Guatemala” (2005)

Denise Stapley (48)

Winner of “Philippines” (2012)

Ethan Zohn (45)

Winner of “Africa” ​​(2001)

Jeremy Collins (41)

Winner of “Second Chance” (2015)

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36)

Winner of “One World” (2012)

Michele Fitzgerald (29)

Winner of “Kaôh Rōng” (2016)

Natalie Anderson (33)

Winner of “San Juan del Sur” (2014)

Nick Wilson (28)

Winner of “David vs. Goliath” (2018)

Parvati Shallow (36)

Winner of “Fans versus favorites” (2008)

Rob Mariano (43)

Winner of “Redemption Island” (2011)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (44)

Winner of “Pearl Islands” (2003) & “Heroes vs. Villains” (2010)

Sarah Lacina (34)

Winner of “Game Changers” (2017)

Sophie Georgina Clarke (29)

Winner of “South Pacific” (2011)

Anthony ‘Tony’ Vlachos (45)

Winner of “Cagayan” (2014)

Tyson Apostol (39)

Winner of “Blood vs. Water” (2013)

Wendell Holland (35)

Winner of “Ghost Island” (2018)

Yul Kwon (44)

Winner of “Cook Islands” (2006)

