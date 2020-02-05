Viewers will be able to watch interesting films like Malang, Love Aaj Kal, Thappad and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that are released this month. All these 4 films are based on different themes and the trailers and promotions of them have received immense appreciation.

Malang, directed by Mohit Suri, stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. Everything is ready to show us the madness of love with incredible music and the film is scheduled to premiere on February 7, 2020. Imtiaz Ali returned after 3 years with another fascinating love story with his movie Love Aaj Kal. The film has Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan as protagonists and will arrive on the screens on February 14, 2020.

SURVEY RESULTS: Malang VS Love Aaj Kal VS 2 Others – THIS IS THE AUDITOR'S FIRST CHOICE

After a successful Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2017 that dealt with erectile dysfunction, Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to entertain us by focusing on the important issue of homosexuality with its next release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. This wonderful love story will arrive on the screens on February 21, 2020.

Taapsee Pannu is ready to send an important message with Thappad from Anubhav Sinha that highlights domestic violence. The advance received an immensely positive response and the film is scheduled to hit theaters on February 28, 2020.

As you can see, all these 4 movies are quite large and interesting. Therefore, Koimoi conducted a survey on Twitter and asked people which movie they are most excited about. A total of 821 people voted and Malang has exceeded the votes with 31.5% people showing their enthusiasm Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan of Ayushmann Khurrana lags a little behind with 30.7% vote followed by 28.7% for love Aaj Kal and 9% for Thappad

Well, the final verdict can only be seen when all these films are released and what kind of criticism and collection they make.

