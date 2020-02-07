Surveillance video shows tourists who stumble into the street before being hit by Porsche

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video released Friday by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department shows a man and a woman from Norway stumble down the street outside Rock Bar before being hit by a red Porsche.

The hit-and-run crash was reported just before 4:15 a.m. Thursday at the 200 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard.

The video shows the duo standing outside the bar on the sidewalk before it gets onto the road and falls to the ground.

The car then drives over the victims and the driver never stops.

A bystander can be seen in the video that helps the victims immediately after they are run over, while two others seem to be chasing after the car.

*** WARNING: Video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion advised. ***

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7EFxaEiV2E [/ embed]

Casey Liening, spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale police, said both victims were taken to the hospital as trauma reports.

A friend of the victims told Local 10 News that the woman was unconscious after the incident and the man had tire marks on his back.

The friend said the victims were part of a large group that was expected to depart on a cruise Saturday.

The police did not immediately disclose the identity of the victims.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

