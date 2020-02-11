Surveillance video shows T-Mobile burglary in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Two masked men did not mask their intentions. They wanted to go to a T-Mobile store in Dania Beach, so one of them took a hammer to the front door, smashed the glass and stepped inside.

Surveillance video of Tuesday morning theft shows the first person to take a tablet from a display table. His accomplice went for the Apple watches and pulled the screen off the wall.

The couple then stepped out of the picture and then the store manager said they were going to the back of the store to get hold of every cell phone. When they were finished, you saw one of them casually walk outside with a full display in hand. The other crook follows behind.

An alarm alerted delegates shortly after 5 am, but when they arrived at Sheridan Street, only glass remained in the store and along the sidewalk. Despite the break-in, the T-Mobile store was open for business later in the morning.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

.