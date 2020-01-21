Surveillance video captures expensive alcohol burglary in Miami - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 21, 2020

January 21, 2020

MIAMI (WSVN) – Police investigate after cameras lifted approximately $ 5,000 worth of alcoholic burglars from a Miami store.

Police officers from the city of Miami replied to Jensen’s liquors on 1646 SW 27th Avenue on Tuesday at 3 a.m.

When the liquor store was closed, three crooks were observed who packed several bottles inside before they fled.

The men wear hoodies and masks over their faces.

Officials believe that they found their way into the store by breaking the glass door.

If you have information about this business slump, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous and may receive a $ 1,000 reward.

